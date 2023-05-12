Taylor Swift Mystery Memoir Turns Out to Be a Book About BTS
BAD BLOOD
Taylor Swift’s hardcore fans have been mistakenly preordering a mysterious book they hoped would be her memoir but has now revealed to be about the K-pop group BTS. The book, which was previously known only as 4C Untitled Flatiron Nonfiction Summer 2023, sent Swifties into a preordering frenzy that propelled the forthcoming work up bestseller lists ahead of its publication on July 9. Swift fans shared theories online that 544-page book could be her memoir because 5+4+4 = 13, which is the singer’s lucky number. They also pointed to Swift’s social media posts about the re-release of her album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), in which she addressed fans with the phrase “dear reader,” adding: “My version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, [if you know you know].” Flatiron Books has now revealed that the $45 book actually has nothing to do with Swift and will instead be an oral history of BTS titled Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS. The publisher brought the announcement forward by a month amid the feverish speculation about its contents.