The BTS Army Is Pissed Over Grammys Snub, Gets #Scammys to Trend Worldwide

On Sunday night, the 64th annual Grammy Awards were broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. And, aside from the Louis C.K. of it all—as well as a rather puzzling Album of the Year choice in Jon Batiste’s We Are (albeit in keeping with the Grammys’ history of having its finger removed from the pulse)—things went down pretty smoothly. Olivia Rodrigo took home Best New Artist, as predicted; Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open” won Record of the Year, leading to the coolest reaction of the night from Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak; and sister-brother duo Billie Eilish and Finneas tore the roof off the place with a soaring rendition of “Happier Than Ever.”

But one passionate group of fans is very, very unhappy with how the night went down: the BTS Army.

Yes, the online fan army of the most famous musical act in the world, K-pop group BTS—comprised of V, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, and RM—are none too pleased that their favorites were shut out at the Grammys for the second consecutive year, despite once again securing a nomination in Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their smash hit “Butter.” (They lost out to Doja Cat and SZA for their tune “Give Me More.”) The BTS Army was so incensed by the perceived snub that they got #Scammys to become the top trend on Twitter, flooding the zone with a number of viral memes expressing their disappointment.

The loss must have proved extra hurtful for BTS’ fans considering that the mega-talented boy band turned in one of the most dazzling performances of the night—a James Bond-inspired version of “Butter” replete with laser beam-dodging dance moves and a suit-jacket shuffle that has to be seen to be believed.

Other artists who left the night statuette-less included Justin Bieber, who has only won two Grammys over the course of his stellar career, and Billie Eilish—though her collaborator Finneas appeared to remain in good spirits following the action:

Let’s hope the BTS Army can manage to keep it together while the group serve their 18 months of mandatory military service in the South Korean Army.