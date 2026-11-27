It is just one of dozens of firms that have experienced technical issues lately.

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A major insurer has been hit by a tech outage, amid a spate of issues affecting companies nationwide.

Allstate is the latest to join a growing list of firms whose services have been hobbled by digital issues.

The outage has left customers unable to make claims or receive roadside assistance during Thanksgiving week, traditionally one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

When asked about the spate of tech outages, Trump said, “It’s fine.” Eloisa Lopez/Pool/Getty Images

It has now been a full working week since Allstate’s website and app went down on Monday.

Major companies including Microsoft, Apple, JPMorgan Chase, the Federal Aviation Administration, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and United Airlines have been hit with their own crises. The incidents, federal officials have said, appear to be unrelated, according to The Washington Post.

Allstate is one of the five largest insurers in the U.S. Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Most companies have said system updates going wrong caused the problems, rather than hacks.

Allstate has not yet said what has gone wrong in its case, The Wall Street Journal reported.

As of Friday morning, the company’s roadside-assistance link read, according to the newspaper: “Our site is currently down for maintenance. Please check back later.”

U.S. national cyber director Sean Cairncross has been shown the door. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

When the Daily Beast checked back four hours later, the situation was the same. Allstate did offer a customer service line.

The company added that it was seeking to resolve the problem “as soon as possible.”

Allstate is being sued by Oklahoma’s attorney general over its claims handling, and the Oklahoma House Insurance Committee said of the current outage that policyholders “should not be penalized for something completely outside their control.”

Kirsten Davies has been nominated to take over as White House National Cyber Director. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The spate of outages cost White House national cyber director Sean Cairncross his job after newly appointed chief of staff Stephen Miller reportedly lost faith in him, CBS News reported.

When President Donald Trump was asked about it, he said he thought the ouster was because Cairncross wasn’t “good enough.”

“Congratulations to the new National Cyber Director Kirsten Davies,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio later said. “Look forward to working together to strengthen America’s cybersecurity.”

Marco Rubio brushed off suggestions that a cascading series of tech outages were connected. Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Rubio had previously said that there was “zero evidence” that the outages were linked to one another.

When Trump was asked about the outages by reporters during a trip to the Philippines, he said, “It’s like ​when you’re big and powerful, and you have all the money. Things like that happen. It’s fine.”

Davies’ appointment was first reported by Axios.