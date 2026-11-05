LONE STAR LOSER Ted Cruz Melts Down Over His Lonely New Reality The Texas senator is lonelier than a cowboy at a poetry reading. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Ted Cruz has admitted he’s feeling lonesome after the GOP’s midterm wipeout.

The Texas senator watched from the sidelines as Democrats flipped a string of Republican strongholds to reclaim control of Congress in a historic rebuke for Donald Trump’s Republican Party.

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Among the biggest shocks was in his home state, where Democrats swept every statewide race, winning the governorship and a Senate seat for the first time in decades.

The result leaves Cruz, who was elected to a third term in the Senate in 2024, as the only statewide elected Republican left in the Lone Star State.

Democrat James Talarico smoked Republican Ken Paxton by double digits in the Texas Senate race. Mike Segar/REUTERS

The senator described the Republican defeat nationally as a “blue tsunami,” an “a-- kicking” and a “Watergate-level repudiation.”

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But nowhere, he argued, were the consequences more devastating than in traditionally red Texas.

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In a lengthy post-election address that was over 1,700 words long, Cruz lamented his lonely new reality.

“Texas is blue. That is a hard sentence to utter,” Cruz said.

He added: “As we sit here today, I am the only statewide elected Republican who remains in Texas. That’s not something I ever thought I would say.”

The Republican losses came amid a political climate that has increasingly turned against the party since Trump launched his deeply unpopular war in Iran, sending energy prices soaring and his approval ratings plunging to record lows.

Several Republicans, including JD Vance and Ron DeSantis, have blamed the war for the party’s electoral losses.

Trump, however, has rejected suggestions that his decision to go to war damaged Republicans at the ballot box. While acknowledging voter frustration over rising oil prices, he told The New York Times he had no regrets and would make the same decision again.

Cruz offered a more critical assessment, blaming Republicans for failing to address the economic struggles facing ordinary Americans. He pointed to soaring grocery bills, energy costs and insurance premiums, while also acknowledging the growing frustration over the prolonged conflict with Iran.

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“Tariffs have made everything too expensive, and the Iran war has dragged on too long,” he wrote, in a notable departure from Trump’s defense of the conflict.

He also acknowledged that voters were increasingly frustrated by an economy that appeared prosperous on paper while millions continued to struggle to make ends meet.

“Understandably, people were p---ed off,” Cruz conceded, arguing that Republican politicians had failed to recognize the financial pain facing working families.

Ted Cruz has been one of Trump's biggest allies in his second term, but blamed Trump's Iran war for the midterm losses. Alex Wong/Getty Images

He also admitted the party had alienated blue-collar workers, young voters, Hispanics and rural Americans — constituencies that had previously helped fuel Republican victories.

“There’s a complicated story, no doubt, of what happened on Election Day, but as I see it, the key constituencies we lost were blue-collar voters, what had rightly become the core base of our party, Evangelical Christians, who didn’t show up with the same numbers and fervor as prior elections, farmers and ranchers,” he wrote.

“Tragically, we alienated rural America,” Cruz said. “Young people, who excitedly had voted Republican in 2024, and who shifted hard blue this cycle. And of course, Hispanics.”

Despite his bleak assessment, Cruz vowed to fight the incoming Democratic leadership and insisted Texas could eventually return to Republican control. “We will bring Texas back,” he declared, adding: “Texas will be red again.”

“We have not suddenly become a bunch of tofu-eating, gun-banning, tutu-wearing pinko commie liberals. That ain’t us. Texas is still Texas,” he said.

But Cruz does not think it will be smooth sailing ahead for the Republican president and his allies.

Appearing on the All-In Podcast’s Election Night coverage, the Texas senator painted a bleak picture of what lies ahead for Trump and his Cabinet, predicting a barrage of impeachment proceedings, congressional investigations and political retaliation from Democrats.

Cruz expects Democrats will try to impeach Trump and Hegseth now they control the House. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“I believe the House will impeach Donald Trump if they have the House. They may impeach him multiple times. We will see subpoenas. We will see investigations,” Cruz said.

“I think they will go after Cabinet members. I expect in the lame duck, we will see an impeachment of Pete Hegseth. I think they’re eager to go forward with that. And so I think it’s just all-out partisan war.”

Democrats have repeatedly threatened to pursue impeachment proceedings against Trump if they regained control of Congress. Trump was impeached twice during his first term, although he was acquitted by the Senate on both occasions.

Cruz also predicted Democrats would use their newfound power to grind Trump’s judicial and Cabinet appointments to a halt, potentially leaving key positions vacant for the remainder of his presidency.

“I think confirmations grind to a halt. If we have Cabinet vacancies, I think those Cabinet vacancies stay open,” Cruz said.

“I think [Chuck] Schumer and the Democrats will just halt all judges, which means if we have a Supreme Court vacancy, I think they’ll keep the vacancy open for two years. I don’t think they care because their base is that radicalized.”

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