Alleged Teen Knife Attacker Had ‘Close Interest’ in Andrew Tate, Cops Believe
TWISTED
Police believe that a boy in Australia accused of stabbing a college student in the neck at the University of Sydney on Tuesday morning had a “close interest” in Andrew Tate, according to a report. The unnamed 14-year-old—who is accused of using a kitchen knife to stab a 22-year-old student in the neck—had previously allegedly planned to carry out a “Christchurch style terror attack” at a school in Sydney and had been in a government deradicalization program less than five months before Tuesday’s alleged stabbing, The Daily Telegraph reports. The newspaper quoted New South Wales Police’s Assistant Commissioner Mark Walton in saying the teen had been influenced by “a salad bar of ideologies,” though Walton did not specifically mention Tate—a British-American misogynist influencer with a huge online following. Sources close to the investigation confirmed to the Telegraph that the boy had been charged with threatening to shoot students and had self-harmed last year, and he’d been homeschooled since the incident. A court in February dismissed the charges on mental health grounds.