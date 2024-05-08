Andrew Tate Served With Lawsuit Alleging Rapes in the U.K.

Andrew Tate was served with a lawsuit at his home in Romania on Wednesday by four British women who say he raped and physically assaulted them.

The law firm representing the women, McCue, Jury and Partners, issued a press release confirming that the social media influencer-turned-accused-human-trafficker was presented with the civil proceedings for a case in the High Court in London.

The women’s identities have been kept anonymous to “protect them from harm and harassment by Tate, his associates, and followers,” the lawyers said.

The women accuse Tate of rape, physical abuse, and of infecting them with sexually transmitted diseases, The Lead reports. Two of the women allege they were choked by Tate until blood vessels in their eyes burst, and another women accused Tate of trying to blackmail her with nude images.

One accuser also said the former kickboxer had texted her: “I love raping you.” A spokesperson for Andrew Tate denied the claims, calling the allegations “demonstrably false.”

“Andrew’s legal team will be vigorously defending him against these malicious allegations.”

Tate, 37, is currently awaiting trial in Romania on charges of rape and human trafficking; prosecutors say he and his brother Tristan formed a criminal gang to exploit women there by forcing them to become cam-girls.

The brothers also face charges in the U.K. stemming from alleged “sexual aggression” dating to 2012-2015, but their extradition would not take place until after their trial in Romania.

The lawsuit served Wednesday involves allegations reported to U.K. police in 2014-2015. The Crown Prosecution Service decided not to prosecute the case in 2019.

“The criminal justice system let these women down; civil action is their last remaining route to justice,” their lawyers said.