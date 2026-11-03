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High Density

Tennis Legend, 45, Reveals Condition That Can Hide Breast Cancer

The champion athlete offered followers advice on the condition that affects millions of women.

US player Serena Williams reacts after winning a point against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic during their 2022 US Open Tennis tournament women's singles first round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on August 29, 2022.

Corey Sipkin/ AFP via Getty Images

By Nyah Davis

Tennis legend Serena Williams has revealed that she struggles with a condition that can hide cancer and affects millions of women.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion shared the news in an X post on Nov. 2, writing, “A morning full of breast exams. Top on, top off, top on, top off!”

“I know October is over,” Williams, 45, continued, “but breast cancer awareness should never stop.”

US former tennis player Serena Williams attends the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, on November 8, 2025.

Williams told followers that she has “very dense breasts,” noting that she must be “extra thorough" with screenings.

Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

Williams told followers that she has “very dense breasts” and must be “extra thorough with my screenings.”

She finished the post with a friendly PSA: “Ladies, don’t forget to prioritize your breast health.

All breasts have density, but some breasts are denser than others. Having dense breast tissue can lead to tumors and growths that look like milk glands, ducts, and supportive tissue, making it harder to detect during mammograms.

Serena Williams' Nov. 2 X post about having dense breasts and telling followers to get screened

The tennis champ shared a message about the importance of breast cancer awareness, particularly for those with dense breasts, on Nov. 2.

X/SerenaWilliams

Dense breasts have a higher proportion of dense tissue to fatty tissue than regular breasts, with some containing entirely dense tissue.

Serena Williams attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.

Serena Williams attended the 2025 Met Gala, wearing a Moncler design.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/

While dense breasts have been shown as a risk factor for cancer—and complicating the detection of it—the tissue itself is normal.

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The tennis great’s health message comes a year after she became the spokeswoman for telehealth platform Ro and the weight loss medication Zepbound.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian with children Adira River Ohanian and Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. arrive on the red carpet for ATHLOS 2026 at the StoneX Stadium, London.

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, pose with their children, Adira River Ohanian and Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on the red carpet for ATHLOS 2026 in London.

Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

The world-champion athlete’s appointment sparked a heated debate over celebrity spokespeople for GLP-1 weight-loss medication.

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Nyah Davis
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