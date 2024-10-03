Elon Musk’s Beleaguered Cybertruck Slapped With New Recall
ANOTHER PROBLEM
Tesla has recalled more than 27,000 Cybertrucks due to defective software delaying the rear camera feed. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall applies to vehicles “manufactured between Nov. 13, 2023 and Sept. 14, 2024.” The reverse camera feeds on affected cars “may appear blank for up to 6 to 8 seconds” when drivers attempt to reverse the vehicle before it completes a shutdown and reboot. Federal regulations require reverse camera feeds to appear within two seconds. No crashes or injuries have so far been reported from this issue. While the company, run by Elon Musk, voluntarily recalled its controversial electric truck following an investigation into the issue in September and is fixing the fault using a no-cost over-the-air software update, the rear camera debacle is the Cybertruck’s fifth recall since Tesla rolled out the vehicle in Nov. 2023. Past recalls, the most recent of which being in June, occurred due to defective wipers, loose trim, and jammed accelerator pedals.