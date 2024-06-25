Elon Musk’s Cybertruck Hit With Two Recalls in One Day
CAR CRASH
Tesla was hit with two recalls for its Cybertruck on Tuesday, taking the total number of recalls on Elon Musk’s futuristic pet project to four. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the truck’s front windshield wiper motor controller is at risk of failing due to excessive electrical current, increasing the risk of crashes due to poor visibility. A trim piece on the truck bed is also at risk of coming loose and flying off. Tesla conceded that the trim was held together by adhesive and may not have been done properly at the factory. The company said it would replace or rework trims. As for the wiper, the company said it didn’t know of any crashes or injuries caused by the issue but that it would replace the motor for owners at no cost. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that 11,000 trucks are affected by the latest recalls—almost all of the Cybertrucks in circulation. Since the Cybertruck hit the road on Nov. 30, it has also been recalled over a poor font on key instrument panels, and faulty accelerator pedals.