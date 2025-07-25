The Daily Beast selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Sunless tanners have come a very long way from the streaky, smelly options we were stuck with even just a few short years ago—and certainly the ’00s era of the deep Paris Hilton bronze. Often, using self-tanner meant unnatural hues that screamed “this came out of a bottle, not a week off,” thanks to patchy application, uneven wear-off, and that overwhelming tortilla-chip smell (a dead giveaway). If you have rough memories of those dark-orange days, I get it. I was right there with you, folks.

As a natural redhead with a pretty darn pale skin tone, though, I keep track of this corner of the market, and there’s good news: In the last several years, cosmetic chemists finally figured things out. “While dihydroxyacetone (DHA) is still the active ingredient, newer formulations often use lower concentrations combined with other bronzers and color-correcting tints to neutralize that orange hue,” explained Hannah Kopelman, a dermatologist and the chief medical officer at Derm On Demand, in an interview with The Daily Beast. “The smell is also less noticeable now because many brands encapsulate DHA or use odor-masking technology.”

Other advancements include skin-boosting ingredients, pH-balanced formulations, and smarter delivery systems, which means you’d never know that golden glow came from a bottle.

What are the benefits of sunless tanners?

According to Kopelman, sunless tanning is the only safe way to get a tan. “I always remind my patients that any tan from UV exposure—whether it’s from the sun or a tanning bed—is a sign of skin damage,” she said, adding that this damage builds over time and increases the risk of premature aging, sunspots, and most importantly, skin cancer. Sunless tanning sidesteps these risks and offers a few bonus benefits beyond that golden glow. “Beyond avoiding UV exposure, it also helps even out skin tone, blur imperfections, and boost confidence,” noted celebrity spray tan artist Mishel Chernyavskiy.

How do sunless tanners work?

DHA is the primary sunless tanning active ingredient. It reacts with the amino acids in the skin’s outer layer, which temporarily darkens it. “It’s essentially a non-toxic chemical reaction on the skin’s surface, kind of like how a sliced apple turns brown when it’s left out,” said Kopelman. Modern formulations often include erythrulose, a secondary tanning sugar that works with DHA for a more natural, longer-lasting color.

How should you apply sunless tanners?

Preparation is everything for a natural glow, explained Chernyavskiy. She recommends exfoliating 24 hours beforehand, avoiding oil-based products, and moisturizing areas prone to dryness. Using a mitt and brush for a smooth, even application, blend your product in light, circular motions—and don’t forget to feather gently over the wrists, ankles and hairlines for a seamless finish. Post-application, avoid water or getting sweaty so your tan develops properly—check the brand’s recommendations for timeframes.

In my quest for the most natural glow, I’ve tried dozens of self-tanners—and trust me when I say it’s been a rollercoaster. Below, I’m sharing the products that I swear by and enthusiastically name drop when someone asks whether I’ve just been on holiday, as well as my top application tips.

Peta Jane Beauty Self-Tanning Face & Body Mist. Pet Jane Beauty

Price: $42 | Size: 7 fl oz | Shades: 1 | Active ingredients: DHA, erythulose | Skin-enhancing ingredients: Glycerin, aloe vera | Color guide: Yes

Peta Jane Beauty, founded by Peta Murgatroyd of Dancing With the Stars fame, is a game changer in the self-tanner category. The brand offers mousses in a range of shades that work with a range of skin tones and undertones, as well as a mist that can be used on the body and the face. (The latter is only available in one shade, which the brand describes as equivalent to its medium tanning mousse, but it delivers an incredibly natural glow.)

While I’ve usually found sprays to be messy with a tendency to splatter, this one is simply incredible. The formula is smooth, even, and easy to apply. I use it literally everywhere, and it does a consistently excellent job, especially for blending out on notoriously tricky spots, like the hands, feet, ankles, and knees. You’re supposed to mist it on and that’s it, but I’m paranoid about streaks, so I use the brand’s body-perfecting brush; I’ve tested the tanning mitt, too, which has a generous thumb design for more control. It seems like a small thing, but it really makes a difference for blending.

As impressed as I am with its color, Peta Jane Beauty really knocks it out of the park with the scent. I don’t know how they managed it, but that telltale fake tan smell is undetectable—and I left this stuff on overnight to be sure. It doesn’t get on my clothes or my white sheets (which is nuts), and when I finally washed off the color guide, I was thrilled with the golden glow left behind.

Il Makiage 85/66 Sun Foam. Il Makiage

Price: $59 | Size: 4 fl oz | Shade: 1 | Active ingredients: DHA, erythulose | Skin-enhancing ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, aloe vera | Color guide: Yes

This all-in-one set from Il Makiage, a popular makeup company, comes with the self-tanning foam, a mitt, and a kabuki brush. There’s only one shade, but I was pleasantly surprised by how natural it looked on both my face and my body, even after a single application. The mitt does the job, and the kabuki brush is handy for blending on the hands and feet. I found this foam—a paraben-free, vegan formula—super easy to apply, thanks to the color guide (which is flattering on its own), and it’s very quick to dry with no stickiness. Transfer to clothing does happen, but it’s pretty minimal. While there was no off-putting scent initially upon application, it does become noticeable as the hours pass. Still, it’s pretty inoffensive overall.

Dolce Glow Dolce Self-Tanning Mist. Dolce Glow

Price: $49 | Size: 6.4 fl oz | Shades: 1 | Active ingredient: DHA | Skin-enhancing ingredients: Goji berry extract, aloe vera, green tea leaf extract, jojoba seed oil, macadamia seed oil, rose water, hyaluronate | Color guide: Yes

This product marked my first foray into tanning mists, which had always felt a little intimidating. While the color is great, I have never had much luck with the actual spray part—it comes out in splatters—so I applied this in small sections and then blended it in with a tanning mitt to truly excellent success. The color guide means instant satisfaction, and the formula dries quickly with no detectable odor. One note: as time went by, I did pick up a faint “fake tan” scent.

I liked that this is a gradual tanning mist, so you can control how dark you get. It’s a single shade (medium-dark) that tans lightly in 2-4 hours to a medium glow in 4-6 hours and to a deeper glow if you leave it 6 hours or longer. The formula is vegan, dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, and made without sulfates and parabens. It’s also loaded with hydrating, skin-loving ingredients that consistently leave my skin soft.

Saltyface Tanning Foam. Saltyface

Price: $62 | Size: 7 fl oz | Shades: 2 (light to medium, medium to dark) | Active ingredient: DHA, erythulose | Skin-enhancing ingredients: Glycerin, aloe vera, chamomile, linden flower | Color guide: No

Saltyface has a cult following for myriad reasons, including the stellar sustainable packaging. Brown glass houses a clear liquid, which turns into a white foam when you pump it out. Yes, that means there’s no color guide, which essentially means you’re tanning blind. On the flipside, though, what you see is the actual color of the tan, which means no dismay when you hop in the shower and realize you accidentally just washed it all off.

It also means no transfer issues, at least initially—once the color starts coming in, I’ve found that it can still get on my sheets and clothes. I apply the foam in small sections using a circular motion, then use the brand’s body brush to blend it out. It dries fast with no sticky finish. The color begins developing in a few hours and will continue to darken if you leave it on.

It doesn’t really smell like anything at first, but I left this on overnight, and the scent was pretty strong come morning. Still, the color is so natural that I’m fully willing to deal with it. I also like the nourishing, hydrating, and soothing ingredients in this clean formula.

Allies of Skin Sunless Tan SPF 50 Daily Self-Tanner. Allies of Skin

Price: $59 | Size: 1.7 fl oz | Shade: 1 | Active ingredient: DHA | Skin-enhancing ingredients: Vitamin C, centella asiatica, green tea leaf, liquorice root, chamomile flower extract | Color guide: No