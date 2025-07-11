This ‘Clueless’ Collaboration Proves the Collectible Craze Is Far From Over

Calling all virgins who can’t drive: This summer marks the 30th anniversary of Clueless. The hit 1995 film has managed to stay at the forefront of the pop culture world far longer and more consistently than nearly comedy released in the same decade, and now, it’s tapping into the 2025 collectible craze. The freshest tribute to the cult classic is a limited-edition line of Bratz dolls featuring Clueless characters and, of course, their most iconic outfits.

Set to launch on July 17, 2025, the MGA Entertainment-owned fashion doll and media franchise is teaming up with major film studio Paramount Pictures’ Paramount Consumer Products division to celebrate the movie’s milestone.

The rollout of each character’s release kicks off on July 17 with Cher Horowitz, followed by Amber on July 24, and, finally, Dionne Davenport wrapping the collection up on July 31. (We mourn the way-harsh absence of Brittany Murphy’s Tai, but recognize the beloved character’s mid-film transformation would be tough to capture in inanimate form.) Priced at $70, the dolls will be sold exclusively through the Bratz website worldwide.

Each doll comes with two outfits from some of the film’s most memorable scenes. In tribute to a moment forever cemented in pop culture canon, Cher and Dionne’s dolls are adorned in their matching checkered plaid Dolce & Gabbana sets, with Cher in yellow, black, and white and Dionne in black, white, and red, each with a flip phone in hand.

Bratz x Clueless dolls Cher and Dionne are pictured with flip phones from the release. MGA Entertainment

Class villain Amber, meanwhile, leans into the uniform motif with a striking red ensemble, topped off by the matching sailor-style cap she famously wore in class.

The Bratz x Clueless lineup, left to right: Dionne, Cher, Amber. MGA Entertainment

The second look for each doll: the Alaïa dress she refused to get on the ground for in the robbery scene, Dionne’s black-and-white gym class ensemble with the matching bandana, and Amber’s red baby doll dress. A flip phone and a custom driver’s permit for each character are featured as well.

The Bratz x Clueless Cher collector doll is pictured with her second outfit, platform heels, flip phone, fluffy pen, driver’s permit, CD, and matching purse. MGA Entertainment

The brand often gives flowers to pop culture moments and figures via doll recreations. On June 10, the Bratz Instagram shared an illustrated Doechii doll to celebrate her recent BET Award win for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, alongside previous tributes like the illustrated homage to Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s “Die With a Smile” music video. They’ve even partnered with reality TV star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner to create a fashion doll of the 27-year-old in 2023.

Speaking of the Kardashian-Jenner crew (er, krew?), the collaboration arrives amid rumors that Kim Kardashian is being considered for a role in the live-action Bratz film currently rumoured to be in development. The release of the Kylie Jenner Fashion Doll coincided with the Barbie movie’s box office domination, sparking a renewed cultural buzz around film adaptations of beloved dolls of all brands. Diehard Bratz fans have responded enthusiastically, creating fantasy casts and calling for more animated movies to join the franchise’s existing 15 installments.

— OMG BRATZ STOP PLAYING & MAKE FULL MOVIES AGAIN, LOOK AT THE MATERIAL! 💋💟 pic.twitter.com/WxPm2YnSCX — ꫂ ၴႅၴ. (@filmsbratz) April 11, 2025

Collectibles have caught the hearts of millions in the most recent months. The recent craze around Labubus and Sonny Angels hasn’t happened in a vacuum. These collectibles don’t just spark nostalgia—they build entire subcultures, where fans connect over rarity, drops, and childhood memories.

Bratz is no stranger to the public’s obsession with comprehensive collections, as illustrated by the lines that wrap around buildings when the brand debuts a new release. Fans dedicatedly collect Bratz dolls, with many going so far as to dedicate entire social media pages to showcasing their lavish collections. Similar to Clueless, the Bratz franchise has maintained relevance, with the latter showing its lasting power for a whopping 24 years.

This isn’t even the first fashion-forward Bratz collaboration of this summer. On July 2, the brand collaborated with The House of Gaultier to debut the (now sold out) blonde Sasha, one of the four original characters. Each piece pays homage to the signature silhouettes and classic-meets-modern aesthetic of Jean Paul Gaultier’s ready-to-wear collections.

The drop received numerous praises from fans and doll collectors alike, with fans flooding the Bratz social media comments with sentiments ranging from the thrilled (“She is everything and MORE WOW”) and the punny (“This is a fashion she-mergency...too major!”) to the heartfelt (“I can only say thank you”).

Best collector bratz MUG yet oh I am so serious this is delicious pic.twitter.com/5OYJWgEkCl — Alex Bartlett (@ItsAlexB) June 26, 2025

For decades, Clueless has lived rent-free in our minds via music videos (Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy” video topped charts for seven consecutive weeks in 2014) and the consistent popularity of Cher and Dion costumes every Halloween. With the film officially entering its early thirties, fan excitement for all things Clueless is more amped up than ever. Forward-thinking X user @spicyroxxi even pushed for a Bratz x Clueless collaboration back in September 2024 in response to the brand’s Mean Girls launch.

Now we need bratz to do Clueless next year for their 30th anniversary 😌 https://t.co/92Lq1cmwud pic.twitter.com/VXgO3fcnUs — 💋 Roxxi 💋 (@spicyroxxi) September 25, 2024