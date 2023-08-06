‘Barbie’ Makes History as It Crosses $1B at Worldwide Box Office
SHE’S EVERYTHING
Just 17 days after hitting theaters, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie will close out Sunday having crossed the $1-billion line in global ticket sales. The milestone makes Gerwig the first woman to have a solo directing credit on a billion-dollar movie. In another record, no Warner Bros. movie has ever sold as many tickets so fast, according to Jeff Goldstein, the studio’s president of domestic distribution. In a text to The New York Times, Goldstein wrote, “PINK FEVER.” Claiming the first place spot at the domestic box office for the third weekend in a row, Barbie raked in $53 million, making its domestic total $459.4 million. Combined with an impressive cumulative performance of $572.1 million at the overseas box office, that means that the picture about the little plastic doll that could has earned $1.03 billion—and climbing. In an interview with Collider last month, star and producer Margot Robbie shared that she’d predicted the victory in a studio green-light meeting. “I think I told them they’d make a billion dollars which, maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make!” she said.