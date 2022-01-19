The Daily Beast Scoops 18 Nominations at LA Press Club’s National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards

The Daily Beast has scooped 18 nominations at the Los Angeles Press Club’s 14th National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards.

Senior Editor Tim Teeman scored 12 nominations, including for Online Journalist of the Year, an award he has won twice before. Teeman was also nominated in the TV Critic and Theater/Performing Arts Critic categories, in the Business: Music/Theater/Performing Arts category for “Broadway May Make Vaccinations Mandatory. That's Only One Reopening Challenge”; in the Soft News: TV/Streaming category for “The Queen Banned the BBC From Showing ‘Royal Family.’ Now We See Why”; in the Celebrity News category for “The Famous Love Keith McNally’s Restaurants. Now He Dishes on Them”; in the Celebrity Profile, TV/Streaming category for “How David Jacobs Created 'Dallas' and 'Knots Landing'—and Changed Primetime Television”; in the Personality Profile Fine Arts category for “Chasten Buttigieg on Pete, Death Threats, Melania's Failings, and the ‘Not Gay Enough’ Controversy”; in the Theatre Feature category for two pieces, “Broadway Loves a Comeback. Its Own May Be Tough” and “Broadway Producer Brian Moreland on Racism, Fighting for Change, and Theater’s Return”; in the Celebrity Feature category for “Shakina Nayfack Just Made Trans History on TV. That's Just for Starters”; and in the Commentary Analysis/Trend-TV category for “‘It’s a Sin’ Gets Brilliantly Real About Gay Sex, Shame, and AIDS.”

Senior Entertainment Editor Marlow Stern was nominated in the Business: Film/TV category for his piece, “The Ugly Backstory of Ben Shapiro’s First Movie ‘Run Hide Fight,’” and in the Soft News/Fine Arts category for “Jake Paul Believes COVID is a Hoax and ‘98 Percent of News is Fake’”.

Senior Reporter Matt Wilstein was nominated for two awards in the Radio/Podcasts section, in the one-on-one interview category for “Why MAGA-Mocking Comedian Blaire Erskine Makes Liberals So Mad”, and Best Arts/Entertainment podcast for “The Last Laugh.”

Entertainment Reporter Laura Bradley was nominated in the Celebrity Investigative category for “Nicki Minaj and Husband Kenneth Petty’s Campaign to Silence His Sexual Assault Victim,” and Senior Entertainment Reporter Kevin Fallon was nominated for “The Jean Smartaissance Has Arrived: Inside Her Spectacular ‘Hacks’ and ‘Mare of Easttown’ Performances” in the Personality Profile, TV/Streaming category.

The awards will be announced on Feb 5.