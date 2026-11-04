LOVE HER MADLY Rock Icon Grieves Wife of 53 Years in Emotional Post The 80-year-old said he and the couple’s son “miss her so much.” Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The Doors founding member Robby Krieger announced the death of his wife ahead of their 54th wedding anniversary.

The 80-year-old guitarist and co-writer of hits like “Light My Fire” published an emotional Instagram post on Nov. 3.

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“I am so sorry I can’t share this news in person,” Krieger wrote. “After more than fifty years of love and marriage, my wife Lynn Ann Veres passed away peacefully…”

Veres died on October 29 at 79. Krieger wrote that he and the couple’s son, fellow musician Waylon Krieger, 53, were with Veres “until the end.”

Lynn and Robby Krieger at a Rolling Stones concert in Hollywood, California, in 1972. WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer wrote that they “will miss her so much,” adding, “Your thoughts and prayers will be appreciated.”

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Her official cause of death has not been released. TMZ reported that Veres, who inspired The Doors’ hit song “Love Her Madly,” had been “battling a longtime illness.”

Robby Krieger and Lynn at the premiere of the film “Rock Star” in Los Angeles in 2001. Fred Prouser/Reuters

Alongside Krieger’s statement was a vintage photo of young Veres holding a car door open while posing for the camera in a black turtleneck with a serious expression.

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Before she married Krieger on Christmas Day 1972, Veres was romantically involved with The Doors’ frontman Jim Morrison.

The Doors members Jim Morrison, John Densmore, Ray Manzarek, and Robbie Krieger, pictured in New York City in 1966. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Krieger recalled his and Veres’ love story in a 2021 interview with People.

“She was there when we first went to New York. There was this place called Ondine’s Club, and she was one of the gals who would hang out there,” Krieger said.

The band first performed at the celebrity-favored nightclub in 1966.

Robby Krieger on stage during a tour commemorating the 40th anniversary of The Doors in Valencia, Spain, in 2007. Heino Kalis/Reuters

“I hadn’t even really met her in New York, although I knew she was there,” Krieger said. “She was one of the gals or guys that would come back to the dressing room and stuff, just to hang out.”

Krieger said that Veres “of course took a shining to Jim,” who invited her to stay with him in Los Angeles. But when Veres arrived, Morrison’s long-time girlfriend, Pamela Courson, opened the door.

“So Lynn leaves in a huff, and Jim runs after her, and then almost gets run down by a car,” Krieger recalled. “Crazy stuff.”

Jim Morrison and longtime girlfriend Pamela Courson during a 1969 photo shoot in the Hollywood Hills, California. Estate of Edmund Teske/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

“Anyway, I took a liking to her later, when she was p---ed off at Jim,” Krieger continued. “I just started seeing her a little more when she was really down on Jim because of all his crazy s--t. And it just worked out. She’s still with me.”

Morrison and drummer John Densmore are the two surviving members of the popular ‘60s and ‘70s rock band.

The Doors members were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993. Pictured here are Robby Krieger, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder (who presented the award), John Densmore, Jim Morrison’s sister Anne Cheuring, and Ray Manzarek. Rose Prouser/Reuters

Morrison died in 1971, at 27, in Paris, France. No autopsy was performed, but his death was ruled to be due to heart problems from natural causes.

The band’s keyboardist Ray Manzarek died in May 2013 at 74 following a battle with bile duct cancer.

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