‘The Kardashians’ Trailer Has It All: Kim and Pete, Kylie’s Pregnancy, and Even Kanye

It’s been a long 10 months without any news regarding the Kardashians following the end of their E! reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians. But thank goodness, Hulu came to the rescue on Monday by sharing a full-length trailer for the famous family’s brand new show. Dropping the “keeping up” segment, the upcoming series is now simply titled The Kardashians — though judging from this new clip, it appears to scratch the same reality garbage itch as the original.

“Life without cameras was a big change for us,” Kim Kardashian narrates in the trailer. “We’ve had so much time off, we’ve kind of gone into our own worlds. I’m excited for this new chapter, and I’ve been in this game long enough to know that you just have to be yourself.”

So, what does “being yourself” entail for the Kardashians this time around? Kylie Jenner’s facing a much more public second pregnancy, and in other maternal news, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are ready to have a child together. Khloé Kardashian faces off with Tristan Thompson after his scandal with Maralee Nichols, and as for Kim, well…it looks like her new beau Pete Davidson will indeed enter The Kardashians universe.

To put it in the words of elated matriarch Kris Jenner: “This is a relationship that I don’t think anybody saw coming!”

Even though we see Kim’s cheery face light up after a new text from Davidson, the series doesn’t seem to be shying away from the Kanye West drama at all. Kim even opens up about how it’s “really hard” with her now ex-husband, adding that he recently said her career was “over.” Hulu begs to differ!

The full roster of returning Kardashians includes Kris, Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kylie, and Kendall, though the latter sister is nearly absent from the trailer. Caitlyn Jenner recently blasted the series for forgetting her invite, saying it was “unfortunate” she was not included. Even so, she did say she’s “happy” that the family gets to continue their years-long reality TV tenure.

And the Kardashians certainly aren’t going anywhere: The new Hulu reality series will be a whopping 20 episodes long and has already been picked up for a second season. As Davidson continues with Saturday Night Live and saddles up for a voyage into space, he better start clearing his schedule for shoots with The Kardashians if he’s serious about his new gal.

The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu on April 14.