Kylie Jenner Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott
Stormi Webster officially became a big sister earlier this week, according to mom Kylie Jenner, who announced the birth of her second child Sunday on Instagram. In a black-and-white image of the infant’s hand being held by his big sister, Jenner indicated that the child had been born on Wednesday. With a blue heart emoji and a well-placed tag of partner Travis Scott, she seemingly confirmed that the pair had welcomed a boy. Page Six was the first to report Jenner’s second pregnancy in August, with a source close to the mogul confirming that the family was “thrilled.” Sources familiar with the birth told TMZ that Jenner and the baby were doing well, and that Stormi was “excited to be a big sister.”