The Past, Present and Future of Rye Whiskey

Rye whiskey beguiles the palate with a range of slow-to-reveal flavors. The same could be said of the spirit’s long and complex history, which continues to delight (and frustrate) modern distillers, historians, and journalists.

On this special live episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum assemble a panel of rye-whiskey luminaries: Nicole Austin, general manager and distiller for Cascade Hollow, home of George Dickel; Todd Leopold, co-founder of Leopold Bros. Distillery; and Allen Katz, co-founder of the New York Distilling Company.

Listen to this rye-whiskey summit to learn about the spirit’s fascinating history, the rebirth of heritage rye grains, and the new George Dickel & Leopold Bros. Collaboration Blend, which revives the tradition of blending rye whiskey made on a three-chamber still with rye whiskey made on a column still.

So pour yourself a glass of rye whiskey and listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 and the 2021 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

Edited by Alex Skjong