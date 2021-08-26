Bourbon’s Newfound Star Power: Andy Roddick and Peyton Manning

Forget wine. Forget vodka. Forget tequila. Celebrities are starting American whiskey brands.

Over the last few years, quite a few professional athletes, actors and musicians began selling bourbon or rye. Is a whiskey brand the new ultimate celebrity status symbol?

On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum are joined by retired tennis champion Andy Roddick and master blender Marianne Eaves from Sweetens Cove Tennessee Bourbon. The brand, which is named for a public golf course in Tennessee that has a cult following, was started by an all-star group that includes NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. So far, Eaves has blended barrels of whiskey to create two batches of Sweetens Cove. Roddick and Eaves talk about the challenges of sourcing high-quality whiskey and their plans for the brand.

So pour yourself a whiskey and listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

