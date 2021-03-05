The Queen Has Not Seen an Advance Copy of Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview
‘READY TO TALK’
The Royal Family has not seen an advance copy of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, Britain’s Daily Mirror reports. “Everyone will watch it at the same time,” royal aides told the paper. Sources told the Mirror that the Queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William have agreed to “reserve judgment” until they have seen all of the footage.
In clips released in advance of Sunday night’s broadcast on CBS, Meghan has spoken about the palace “perpetuating falsehoods” about her, and of feeling “really liberated” to be able to speak to Oprah, freed from the constraints of having to pass such decisions by palace officials. “I’m ready to talk,” Meghan tells Oprah.
A palace investigation into Meghan’s alleged bullying of former staff is underway, denounced by Meghan as being part of a pre-interview “calculated smear campaign.” Patrick J. Adams, her Suits co-star, said Friday that the royal family had been “obscene” in how it had treated Meghan.