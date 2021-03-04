Meghan Markle Said the Royal Family Is ‘Perpetuating Falsehoods’ About Her and Prince Harry
‘LOST ALREADY’
A new promo clip of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey shows the Duchess of Sussex accuse Queen Elizabeth and the British royal family of “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and her husband. Winfrey asks, “How do you feel about the palace hearing you speak your truth today?” Markle responds, “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us. And if that comes with risk of losing things, there is a lot that has been lost already.” What “firm” she refers to is unclear. The two-hour interview is set to air Sunday, and a report published in The Times of London Tuesday documented Buckingham palace staff accusing Markle of “bullying,” a story the couple called a “calculated smear campaign.” Prince Harry and Meghan moved to Los Angeles roughly a year ago, breaking from the royal family.