A “weakened” Trump is desperately looking for legitimacy through strongmen—even if it comes at the expense of democracy, Michael Wolff says.

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Donald Trump is palling around with a pair of the world’s most brutal dictators in hopes of legitimizing himself, alleges the president’s longtime biographer.

Michael Wolff says on the Inside Trump’s Head Podcast that Trump has become “diminished” on the home front, but his trip to meet with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping is a way to boost his own ego at the expense of democracy.

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“I think that certainly what it looks like is Trump, a diminished Trump, a weakened Trump, is now looking for legitimacy from these guys, these all-powerful, in their countries, dictators,” Wolff says. “And by doing that, he is obviously also elevating them.”

Wolff says Trump’s trilateral meeting with the dictators is undoubtedly historic, but for the wrong reasons.

Trump, Putin, and Xi sat down for trilateral talks. Sergei Bobylyov/via REUTERS

“We’ve obviously, through all the Trump years been drifting here, but this I don’t think we’ve ever seen this quite so clearly—this embrace of people, of our enemies,” he said. “I mean, they are—each of them—the enemies of democracy.”

The White House did not immediately respond to an email seeking reaction to Wolff’s remarks.

President Donald Trump met with China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Thursday. The two countries are widely viewed as among the United States’ biggest adversaries. Win McNamee/via REUTERS

Putin, 74, has reigned over Russia for more than two decades. Xi, 73, has been in charge of China since 2012.

Trump, 80, has made clear he believes he has “the right” to skirt the Constitution’s limit on presidential terms and, before his approval rating cratered to the low 30s, he even teased running for a third term in 2028.

“Trump 2028” has been offered for sale on the Trump Organization’s online store. Trump Organization

While his third-term ambitions at home appear to have subsided, Wolff says Trump is still harming democracy in the free world through his association with Putin and Xi, with whom he met in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday.

“The fact that we, the president of the United States, is now standing four square with them is shocking, transformational, and again, I think a sign of Trump’s weakness and of the fact that he has so profoundly lost the plot,” Wolff said.

Co-host Joanna Coles wondered whether Trump is aware of the damage he is doing to the United States’ standing in the eyes of the West. Wolff doesn’t think he is.

“His key motivation now is to be seen to be among the world’s most powerful men,” Wolff says. “I don’t think he can unravel—I don’t think he’s capable of unraveling the complications and the and the variables suggested by this.”

However, Wolff says Putin and Xi are looking to take advantage of Trump while he still sits in the Oval Office.

“Why would either Putin or Xi seriously negotiate with the United States at this point in time, with Trump that is?” he says. “For them—let’s just play this out. How weak does he get? How desperate is Donald Trump? And he is going to get very desperate. This move, these pictures, this performance is a desperation performance.”

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