Putin Accidentally Reveals Sinister Plan With WW2 Reference
The Russian leader said he didn’t see anything wrong with history repeating itself.
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Vladimir Putin let slip his plan to restore Russia’s Cold War dominance after the superpower summit with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.
The 74-year-old Russian leader defended a comparison between Thursday’s meeting in Shenzhen, China, and the February 1945 Yalta conference, which left vast swathes of Eastern Europe under Soviet control.
“What was so bad about Yalta?” said the Russian leader at a press conference immediately after his lakeside summit with Trump and Xi.
At the eight-day Yalta conference on the southern coast of the Crimean Peninsula in the waning days of World War Two, Winston Churchill, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Joseph Stalin effectively carved up much of the Northern Hemisphere.
While the meeting led to the formation of the United Nations, it was also seen in Eastern Europe as a betrayal and set the stage for the Soviet Union’s power grab as a world superpower for much of the rest of the 20th century.
In 1945, Roosevelt—just two months away from his death, with his focus further East in Japan—and Churchill took Stalin at his word.
Putin himself had reportedly first floated the idea of a second Yalta summit in a phone call with Trump in mid-October, The Wall Street Journal reported at the time.
Quickly dubbed “Yalta 2.0,” the summit sparked alarm in Ukraine, which feared Putin would persuade Trump and Xi to sell them down the river at the Shenzhen meeting.
Indeed, bombs continued to rain down on Ukraine as the three men talked in China, and Putin left with a parting shot, vowing a “much more painful” response in the days ahead.
His press conference on Thursday did nothing to alleviate Kyiv’s concerns.
“I want to emphasize this, and I want it to be perfectly clear: there was no division of the world into ‘spheres of influence’ at Yalta," said Putin.
“Yalta simply acknowledged the realities that had emerged in the wake of the Second World War. What else were they supposed to do —keep the war going?
“Yalta merely codified the existing reality. And in today’s conflicts, too, we will have to come to terms with the realities on the ground.”
Just being back at the table with the world’s biggest superpowers is a win for Putin.
“He’s at the big boys table with the other great superpowers,” Alina Polyakova, the president of the Center for European Policy Analysis, told The New York Times. “For Putin, it’s credibility, it’s legitimacy. He sees himself as the tsar of an empire rather than the president of a frankly declining” country.
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha was quick to point out on Thursday that his country had just knocked out the Crimean Bridge linking Russia to Yalta.
“Shenzhen is not the Yalta of Putin’s dreams,” Sybiha wrote on X. “Meanwhile, Russia has practically lost its bridge to the real Yalta in occupied Ukrainian Crimea. Time for him to wake up, get real, and end the war he can never win.”
Putin responded: “Following the strikes on the Crimean Bridge, we will not be negotiating. We will respond to these strikes. And I want everyone to know this,” he said.
There will be no peace any time soon. But Yalta 2.0 may yet be remembered as the beginning of the Soviet Union 2.0.
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