Here’s the Truth About Bamboo Bedding’s Eco Claims

It’s pretty standard to assume that bamboo sheets are eco-friendly: The fast-growing plant itself is a renewable resource with minimal water and pesticide needs, and it absolutely qualifies as sustainable. But unless you’re on Survivor or the like, you’re probably not nodding off on a bed of the stalks as-is. And the manufacturing process for most bamboo bedding on the market undercuts the original product’s green credentials.

“While it is true that bamboo is sustainable and affordable to produce, that doesn’t always translate to the finished product,” said Chris Gorney, a textile expert who leads procurement for DyeLot Interiors. The real environmental impact comes from what happens between harvesting the plant and the final fabric, which means a little due diligence is required to find bamboo bedding that makes you, well, sleep easy.

How are bamboo sheets made?

“For bamboo to become a textile, it must be mechanically or chemically processed,” Frej Lewenhaupt, a textile and fabric care expert and founder of Steamery, told The Daily Beast in an interview. “This begins with bamboo pulp, which is processed into a fiber before being spun into yarn and woven into fabric.”

Mechanical processing, which involves crushing the bamboo plant, breaking it down with enzymes, and separating the fibers, is the more sustainable option. It also tends to be more expensive and doesn’t usually produce the soft, drapey texture people expect from bamboo bedding.

Thanks to its use of solvents, chemical processing yields a finished fiber that is wonderfully silky—but it’s harder on the environment. And whether or not the finished product can actually be considered bamboo is still the subject of some debate.

“Essentially, the fabric is created from bamboo cellulose,” said Gorney, which means the plant’s natural structure is dissolved completely and then reconstituted into this new material. “The Federal Trade Commission has been cracking down on the distinction for over 15 years,” he noted, requiring brands that use chemically regenerated fibers to label them as viscose or rayon and not bamboo.

Most bamboo sheets on the market today are made from bamboo viscose, also known as rayon from bamboo. It’s become a sort of industry workaround—brands can acknowledge plant origin while still technically complying with labeling rules.

“To make bamboo viscose, the bamboo needs to be turned into cellulose pulp, which involves using chemical solvents like carbon disulfide to create a liquid,” explained Lewenhaupt. “From there, the liquid is turned into fibers to create yarn and the final fabric product.” It makes for soft sheets, but it uses a lot of chemicals and energy unless companies take steps to minimize the environmental impact with closed-loop processing—systems designed to capture, recycle, and reuse solvents and water rather than releasing them into the environment.

Ettitude CleanBamboo Signature Sateen Duvet Cover Ettitude

Ettitude CleanBamboo Signature Sateen Duvet Cover ($149, ettitude.com)

A more eco-conscious alternative is bamboo lyocell. Lewenhaupt said that bamboo lyocell is produced using a more advanced closed-loop system that recycles almost all of the water and solvent used, plus a newer solvent-spinning process that replaces the harsh chemicals used in viscose production. “It’s considered more eco-friendly due to the reduced impact on the environment and because it creates a biodegradable fabric,” he added.

The drawback is the cost of manufacturing, which is often reflected in the final product price. Ettitude’s CleanBamboo is a prime example—truly sustainable, but definitely pricey, with a queen sheet priced at $459.

How to be a better bamboo bedding shopper

This might all be very informative, but how does it help you find sustainable bamboo sheets? “The rules for ethically and sustainably sourcing bamboo bedding are the same as (with) other products in the textile and interiors world,” said Gorney. “Look for certifications and be dubious of brand greenwashing.”

Brand transparency is key, so check the company website for explainers on how its bamboo bedding is made—and remember that eco claims don’t mean much without proof. Gorney also advises thinking beyond the fabric itself to details such as worker conditions, harvesting, and manufacturing processes. Companies going the extra mile here are often eager to share specifics.

Certifications are helpful as well. OEKO-TEX Standard 100 verifies that a finished fabric is free of harmful levels of chemicals, and FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certification means that the bamboo was sustainably harvested and traced through the supply chain.

Brands like Cozy Earth, which uses a closed-loop viscose process and carries OEKO-TEX certification, and Ettitude, known for its CleanBamboo lyocell and transparent sustainability reporting, set good examples.

CozyEarth Bamboo Bedding Set CozyEarth

CozyEarth Bamboo Bedding Deluxe Bundle ($606+, cozyearth.com)