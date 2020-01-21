Purple’s Sheets Are Stretchy, Cold, and Unlike Any Other Bedding I’ve Tried
Purple makes some of the most innovative mattresses on the market, but did you know that they are also innovating the sheets market too? I got the chance to test out some of Purple’s sheets and I don’t think I’ll ever go back to normal sheets again — unless it’s laundry day that is.
While these sheets were made to go with Purple’s collection of mattresses (which I’ll also be testing out!), they work on any mattress. Right out of the box, these sheets were unlike anything I’ve ever put on my bed. They are stretchyyyy and not just the elastic. The actual fabric, which is made from a bamboo-based material, is incredibly soft and almost bouncy.
And they are cold — not just cool. Laying on them for the first time felt like I had jacked up the AC in my room and left the duvet off of my bed. They stay cold no matter how hot you sleep, to the point that my boyfriend pulled another blanket on top of him overnight (even though he tends to sleep hot). They’re super soft and don’t wrinkle, even if it feels like there’s excess fabric because of the stretchiness.
My only qualm about them is that because of how lightweight and stretchy they are, they’re a little see-through (in the white color, at least). It’s not a huge deal in the grand scheme of things, but it’s definitely a little different than other sheet sets I’ve had.
If you’re looking for sheets that will keep you cool and comfortable all night, unlike any other sheets you’ve had before, these are the ones for you.
The Purple Sheets