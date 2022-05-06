‘The View’s’ Sunny Hostin Lectures Co-Hosts: ‘Black Republicans’ Are an ‘Oxymoron’

The View table grew clearly uncomfortable during Friday’s broadcast when Sunny Hostin groused at her co-hosts for being conservative minorities, telling them that “Black Republicans” are an “oxymoron.”

The popular ABC talk show kicked off by discussing the news that Karine Jean-Pierre will take over for Jen Psaki as White House press secretary. While the panel discussed the historic nature of the move—Jean-Pierre is both the first Black and LGBTQ White House press secretary—the panel also touched on the potential ethical issues at play. (Jean-Pierre’s partner is CNN correspondent Suzanne Malveaux, sparking concerns about conflicts of interest.)

Towards the end of the segment, which featured the co-hosts going back and forth about other instances of relationships between prominent political and media figures, co-host Ana Navarro—a famously Never-Trump Republican and CNN contributor—defended her network before accusing guest-host Lindsey Granger of being a Trump supporter.

“Did I ever say I was a supporter of Trump?” shot back Granger, host of the streaming show Daily Blast Live. “There are many things I don’t stand by that Trump did. Trump has done things that are racist. I'm a Black woman first, so always understand that. But I do say that I have many conservative values that I will talk to you about.”

Hostin interjected, asking Granger whether she identifies as a Republican.

“Yes,” Granger replied, who then turned back to Navarro in the hopes of further debating CNN’s ethical issues with former anchor Chris Cuomo and his ex-governor brother.

“That’s an oxymoron—a Black Republican,” Hostin huffed.

“You feel like it’s an oxymoron? Why? Your friend right here is a Republican,” Granger retorted, motioning towards Navarro. “You say you feel like it’s an oxymoron that you’re a Catholic but you’re also pro-life.”

Hostin, who identifies as Black and Latina, responded by saying she was baffled why either of her two colleagues belonged to the GOP. “I don’t understand either of you,” she dismissively said while fiddling with her earpiece.

“Then you don’t understand yourself then,” Granger exclaimed.

“I understand myself. I don’t understand either of you,” Hostin snapped back at a stunned Granger.

“We’re having a personal conversation about CNN and how things can get leaked,” the Daily Blast Live host contended.

Nevertheless, Hostin continued lecturing Navarro and Granger, adding with a shrug: “I don't understand Black Republicans and I don't understand Latino Republicans.”

Navarro, for her part, attempted to break the tension by saying the conversation should really be about celebrating Jean-Pierre—but the show went to commercial break.

This is far from the first time that Hostin has bashed her table mates for being conservative or Republican. Back in March, for instance, she slammed Navarro and former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham as being “complicit” in causing division by supporting the GOP.