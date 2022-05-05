White House Names Karine Jean-Pierre New Press Secretary, Replacing Jen Psaki
NO MORE PSAKI BOMBS
President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that Karine Jean-Pierre will take over for Jen Psaki as White House press secretary. Psaki, who is reportedly heading to MSNBC for an on-air role, will step down on May 13. Jean-Pierre, a former NBC and MSNBC political analyst herself, had served as the deputy press secretary under Psaki. “Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people,” Biden said in a statement. Outside of press secretary, Jean-Pierre will also serve as assistant to the president. In additional personnel moves, the White House announced the return of Anita Dunn, who will serve as a senior advisor to the president.