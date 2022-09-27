Therabody’s Newest Device Takes on Cupping Technology

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There are very few names when it comes to muscle and body recovery that have proven to be as effective as Therabody. I won’t lie to you, I am an unabashed fan of Therabody as a near-daily user of the Theragun Mini. The Theragun Mini is to this day, perhaps the best massage gun per dollar spent that you can buy right now, and my leg muscles can attest to that. While the company is largely known for its line of high-quality massage guns, Therabody has continued to expand its scope; releasing new products that cover the entire spectrum of recovery. One of the latest releases from the brand is the Therabody TheraCup.

The TheraCup is designed to replace cupping, and more specifically, the expensive cupping sessions most people can’t afford to do with regularity. The device uses not just suction, but also heat and vibration to target inflammation. The device also has three different settings for heat, suction and vibration, so you can create a truly personalized cupping experience based on your body’s needs. You can also switch out the cups themselves to change between three different sizes to better focus on the areas of the body that need the most work. The TheraCup also ensures safety automatically. Because we aren’t all professional cuppers, the TheraCup does some of that work for us by switching itself off at three minutes automatically, providing a warning if the suction is at too high of an intensity and an automated shut off if the pressure exceeds 60kpa.

Therabody TheraCup Buy at Therabody $ 129

