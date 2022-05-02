The Theragun Mini Makes Post-Workout Recovery Painless—and It’s on Sale Right Now

Muscle recovery is one of the most important factors to keep in mind for anyone who works out regularly. After all, we all know that sometimes stretching just doesn’t cut it when it comes to sore muscles. This has certainly been the case for me with so many of my days being spent fruitlessly stretching random body parts to no avail, but all of this changed when I tried the Theragun Mini, Therabody’s smallest personal massage gun.

The Theragun Mini may be the tiniest personal massager on offer, but I assure you it still has all the same power as the larger size models. The Theragun Mini is a small handheld massage gun that has three different power levels and can be comfortably maneuvered around your body. At a practical level, the Theragun Mini’s biggest advantage is how portable it is. The massage gun comes with a small zip-up carrying case and can pretty easily be stored in a backpack or gym bag so you can take it with you wherever you need to go.

As for battery life, despite the small size, the Theragun Mini is capable of lasting for up to 150 minutes before needing to be recharged. This makes it even more portable to me because I can easily leave it in my gym bag for weeks on end before even needing to think about taking it out and recharging.

Theragun Mini Down from $200 Best of all, Therabody has put all Theragun models on sale for their Mother’s Day sale, so you can get the Mini for $50 off the regular price. Buy at Theragun $ 160 Free Shipping | Free Returns

When I first used the massage gun, I let out a sort of primal groan—almost as if years of pain and suffering had just been lifted from my shoulders. Every single area that the Theragun went over felt like it was being renewed for the first time ever. I do not have the poetic vocabulary to accurately describe how good the massage gun felt, though at the very least I can say that I can’t imagine not ending every workout with this for the foreseeable future.

The Theragun Mini is equipped with three different settings, allowing you to adjust the intensity level to your needs. For the slower and lighter power setting, I focused on my neck and other more sensitive muscles. The medium setting was used for the majority of my muscles while the highest setting was used for larger muscle groups like my legs and back.

The Theragun Mini is also engineered with a QX35 Motor that is designed with Quietforce Technology. This addition means that even on its highest setting, the massage gun is still relatively quiet which can be a major upside when so many massage guns on the market basically sound like handheld jackhammers.

