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Donald Trump is depending on Stephen Miller to get him out of his rough patch, but it won’t work this time—and may even cause a blow-up, one investigative journalist says.

The president views Miller as more valuable than ever, given how leaning into “anti-immigrant scapegoating” has brought electoral success, says Jean Guerrero, whose 2020 book Hatemonger examines the ideology behind Miller’s hardline immigration policies, on The Daily Beast Podcast.

Trump, 80, “thinks that Stephen Miller is going to get him out of this mess where nobody wants to put up with Trump’s policies anymore because they’re destroying this country,” Guerrero tells host Joanna Coles. But that strategy is poised to fail, according to Guerrero.

“The American people are so, so fed up with the horrifying levels of cruelty that we’ve been seeing on our streets, where valued community members are being rounded up,” she says.

“It’s hurting Americans as well, citizens as well, because we have housing scarcity and we have construction sites that are being left empty of workers. We have high food prices and we’re having crops rotting in the fields as a result of these mass deportations. We have a rapidly aging population that is taken care of mostly by immigrants ... So I think people are starting to understand that the war on immigrants is a war on them,” the author adds.

“Trump, I think in his old age and confusion, is thinking that somehow Stephen Miller is going to get him out of this again by doing the same thing as he’s always done,” Guerrero said, “and that’s just not going to work.”

As White House chief of staff, Miller has reached his highest position in all his years in both Trump administrations. But the 41-year-old is also running out of time to use Trump to get what he wants, and this could put the two at odds, Guerrero says.

“Trump, I think, wants the public’s approval, or is at least concerned with the public’s perception of him in a way that Stephen Miller has never been interested in,” she says.

Miller is running out of time to use Trump to get what he wants, Guerrero said. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“Stephen Miller has never wanted to be loved or appreciated by the public. He doesn’t have that same narcissism that Donald Trump has. And I think as Trump realizes that the war on immigrants is continuing to turn people off, there is a very real possibility that he could break with Stephen Miller.”

If Democrats in the new Congress were to send legislation to Trump putting “a pathway to citizenship for essential workers on the table to save the United States from the economic and spiritual wreckage that Stephen Miller has left,” and if Trump signs it, then that would be “the ultimate drama” between the two, Guerrero says.

Miller's two halves—ideologue and sycophant—could cause a dilemma. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Something like that could also create an internal dilemma in Miller, Guerrero says.

“He is an ideologue, but at the same time, he is a sycophant. He is a very effective sycophant for Donald Trump, and he has been extremely loyal—or at least has created a perception of loyalty—to Trump,” she says. “And I think there’s going to be that huge war within himself of: ‘Which is the impulse that I follow now?’”

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When reached for comment, White House Spokesperson Taylor Rogers told the Daily Beast that no one takes Guerrero’s commentary seriously, “given that she is a registered Democrat who frequently uses radical rhetoric to describe the President and his allies as ‘fascists’ and ‘nazis.’”

Rogers said in the statement that Miller has been a “loyal aide” to Trump for more than a decade and is trusted by the president’s entire Cabinet.

“Stephen is widely regarded as one of the most effective implementers of federal policy and bureaucratic reform in Washington, D.C., on both sides of the aisle,” Rogers said. “In his role as Chief of Staff, he will continue working to implement President Trump’s populist agenda on behalf of the nation’s working people.”

Rogers added: “Unlike the hardcore, partisan Democrats who refused to work with the President and blocked many of his popular policies, Stephen Miller has a track record of spearheading bipartisan efforts: public safety reform, making our cities such as Washington, D.C. and Memphis safe again, drug pricing transparency, and unleashing a nuclear energy renaissance.”

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