The White House chief of staff pushed out the U.S. cybersecurity chief after strange tech outages caused chaos.

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New White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller pushed to oust the U.S. cybersecurity chief after a series of bizarre tech outages, Axios reported.

Two White House sources told the outlet that Miller pushed to replace Sean Cairncross as White House National Cyber Director, with one saying Miller believed he “lacked the strong cyber credentials to perform the job.”

Cairncross will be replaced by Kirsten Davies, the Pentagon’s information chief. Davies has wide-ranging cybersecurity and tech experience, while Cairncross’ appointment had been questioned because of his lack of top-tier security tech expertise.

A source close to the White House told the Daily Beast that Trump fully supported firing Cairncross as he lacked the strong cyber credentials to perform the job.

The source added that Davies will be taking on the role in an acting capacity, adding that she has the credentials to excel in the position and was Senate-confirmed in her prior role.

Sean Cairncross speaks to Trump in the Oval Office. He was ousted as the White House cyber chief in the wake of tech outages. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The abrupt shakeup at the head of the White House’s cybersecurity team comes after outages in government and top corporations’ digital systems have caused chaos and stoked fears of U.S. vulnerability to cyberattacks.

In one week alone, Microsoft saw a global outage of key systems, the FAA was forced to ground thousands of flights because of air traffic control system problems, and the National Security Agency’s internal communications systems crashed.

The Trump administration has said cyberattacks played no part in the outages and insisted the incidents are unconnected.

But Democrats and Republicans have criticized the White House for its flat-footed response and lack of transparency, and say the attacks highlight critical vulnerabilities in the U.S.’ digital infrastructure.

Since his promotion in the wake of the midterms, Miller has sought to stamp his authority on White House operations, aiming to fend off Democratic investigations and advance the MAGA agenda.

According to reports, he played a key role in streamlining White House messaging after the recent outages, pulling Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin from TV after he fumbled interviews about the FAA outage and suggested AI could be responsible.

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Experts and lawmakers have questioned whether Trump’s deep cuts to the U.S. national security and infrastructure security apparatus could have had a role in the U.S.’ faltering response. Others have pointed to rapid upgrades firms and organizations are making in response to new AI-enabled cyber threats as having played a role in the outages.

Trump, for his part, has sought to shrug off the controversy.

“It’s life. When you’re big and powerful and you have all the money, things like that happen. It’s fine,” he said on Tuesday on his Asia trip.