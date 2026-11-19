The nation’s cyber chief is jumping ship after a series of major nationwide tech outages.

ANOTHER ONE BYTES THE DUST

ANOTHER ONE BYTES THE DUST

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President Donald Trump’s White House has suffered another exodus after the GOP’s historic midterm rout.

Sean Cairncross, the White House’s national cyber director, is leaving the administration, according to Axios.

Two sources told the outlet that Cairncross, 52, didn’t want to serve for another two years. He also wants to give the White House a chance to secure Senate confirmation for his replacement before Democrats take control of Congress in January.

Cairncross’ departure was described as amicable. Manuel Orbegozo/REUTERS

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Cairncross, an attorney and seasoned Republican operative, took the reins as the second Trump administration’s national cyber director despite lacking any demonstrated cybersecurity experience.

U.S. National Cyber Director, Sean Cairncross speaks to U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in June. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

His role requires Senate confirmation. It entails advising the president on cybersecurity and helping shape federal policy and strategy.

In the lead-up to Trump’s first presidency, Cairncross served as chief operating officer of the Republican National Committee.

In February 2016, he participated in multiple private meetings to strategize how to keep Trump from becoming the GOP presidential nominee, according to Politico.

After the 2016 election, Cairncross joined the White House as a senior adviser to Trump’s first chief of staff, Reince Priebus.

Cairncross sitting with Ivanka Trump for a Millennium Challenge Corporation event in 2019. YOUSSEF BOUDLAL/REUTERS

In January 2018, Trump nominated Cairncross to lead the Millennium Challenge Corporation, a foreign aid agency. He assumed the role in 2019.

At the start of his second administration, Trump called on Cairncross to head the Office of the National Cyber Director. Democrats on the committee were skeptical of his nomination, but he was ultimately confirmed in August 2025.

His head of policy and senior adviser, Thomas Lind, left his role in June for an opening at OpenAI.

Cairncross’ exit follows a wave of major tech outages over the last week that stoked Americans’ fears of targeted cybersecurity attacks. The rapid progress of powerful artificial intelligence models has also heightened tensions around cyberspace.

The Trump administration is looking to fill a different key cybersecurity position with another sycophant.

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