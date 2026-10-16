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TRUMP'S KISS OF DEATH

This Is Trump’s Sinister Plot Against His Own Aide: Author

The president’s behavior indicates his “Ice Maiden” is next on the chopping block, his biographer says.

By Vic Verbalaitis & Inside Trump's Head

President Donald Trump’s chatter with his allies about White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles signals that his “Ice Maiden” is on the outs, his longtime biographer says.

Author Michael Wolff explained on the Inside Trump’s Head podcast that Trump’s behavior, as Politico’s Playbook newsletter reported Thursday morning, suggests he’s laying the groundwork for her upcoming departure.

The outlet reported that the 80-year-old president has been polling his friends and allies on their thoughts about his 69-year-old aide, gauging suggestions for possible replacements.

The White House says Susie Wiles does not discuss work matters with her two daughters, who are in the consulting business.

Trump's been polling his allies about possible replacements for Susie Wiles.

Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Among Wiles’ potential replacements that Trump floated were his deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, New York Yankees president Randy Levine, his special envoy Steve Witkoff, and former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, according to Politico.

Trump denied the report in a statement to the Daily Beast.

Donald Trump, President of the United States, and Stephen Miller, White House Deputy Chief of Staff, attend a press conference at the NATO Summit at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkiye, on July 8, 2026. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is an international political and military organization established by the North Atlantic Treaty. Its members commit to protecting each other from any threat. The NATO Summit takes place this year in Ankara, where the NATO Public Forum and the NATO Summit Defense Industry Forum are held. (Photo by Klaudia Radecka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Trump supposedly floated Miller as a possible successor to Wiles.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

“TOTAL FAKE NEWS Politico doesn’t care about facts, integrity, or honest journalism — it’s why I kicked them out of the White House!” he said in the statement. “Susie Wiles is my loyal and longest serving Chief of Staff — there is a reason for that. She has been with me since the beginning, is my trusted advisor, and has my COMPLETE confidence.”

Host Joanna Coles noted how Wolff had predicted that Wiles “wouldn’t last post-November,” and asked if he had heard anything about how she is doing.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles may be losing her grip on Donald Trump.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles may be losing her grip on Donald Trump.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“It doesn’t matter how she is doing,” Wolff replied. “It’s a matter... of... what is Trump’s impression at the moment, what’s in Trump’s head about Susie Wiles.”

The president’s biographer said he was the first person to “paint that picture” that Trump asks his friends about others in his employ before giving them the ax.

katie zacharia susie wiles natalie harp

Wiles lacks the "Mar-a-Lago face" sported by her younger contemporaries, Natalie Harp and Katie Zacharia.

Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“He’s actually even done this... to me,” Wolff said, explaining that Trump once polled him about his thoughts on the president’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon before firing him during his first term.

He continued, “Everybody knows that... the asking around about is the kiss of death. That means you have to say, ‘Well, you know, I think there’s some issues there, Mr. President.’ And then he will tell you... ‘Yeah, I absolutely agree.’ Then he will go on.”

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles may be losing her grip on Donald Trump.
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Wolff said the other impact of this behavior from Trump is that “it begins to undermine people.”

“This gets spread from one person to another,” he said. “I’m sure he’s now asking around about Katie Zacharia, but he is apparently asking around about Susie Wiles.”

Trump speaks with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Secretary of State Marco Rubio .

Wiles has been one of the president's top advisers throughout his second administration.

The White House/via REUTERS

“So does that mean the end of Susie Wiles?” he continued. “I expect that... it does mean that. That after the midterms, she will be toast. Susie toast.”

“He apparently is asking about this person or that person, but that really doesn’t mean he’s actually asking about that person. What he’s done, what he is doing, is sending the signal that Susie Wiles is out,” he concluded. “He’s poisoning the Susie Wiles ground.”

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Reached for comment, a White House spokesperson told the Daily Beast in a frequently reused statement: “Michael Wolff is a professional scumbag and serial liar whose brain has been completely warped by his severe and incurable disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Find and subscribe to Inside Trump’s Head with Michael Wolff and Joanna Coles on YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes of incomparable insight into the psyche of the world’s most talked-about man drop every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday evening on YouTube and Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday mornings on other podcast platforms.

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Vic Verbalaitis
Vic VerbalaitisNight Breaking News Reporter
Inside Trump's Head
Inside Trump's HeadPodcast

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