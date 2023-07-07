CHEAT SHEET
    Three Railway Workers Arrested in Train Crash That Killed 290

    CHARGED

    Isabella Ramirez

    Breaking News Intern

    Policemen walk on rail tracks near damaged coaches at the site of a train collision in Odisha, India. Three railway workers have been arrested in connection to the deadly train crash involving the Coromandel Express and two other trains.

    Adnan Abidi/Reuters

    Three railway workers were arrested on Friday in connection to the deadly multi-train collision in India that killed at least 290 people and injured hundreds more last month, The New York Times reported. The Coromandel Express, a high-speed passenger train, crashed into a freight train in Odisha carrying iron ore then derailed, causing it to ram into another train with more than 2,000 riders. Officials said that a signal error caused the devastating incident, but did not rule out the potential for sabotage. It remains unclear whether it was a technical failure or a human error. The workers have been detained on charges of endangering the safety of passengers, culpable homicide without murder, and tampering with evidence. India’s Central Bureau of Investigation identified the workers as a senior section engineer, a section engineer, and a technician.

