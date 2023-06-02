At Least 50 Killed in Horrific Train Crash in India
‘HOUR OF GRIEF’
A devastating train collision in eastern India killed at least 50 people and injured 350 Friday evening, according to local media and officials. Reuters reported that the crash occurred in the Balasore district in Odisha between two passenger trains, however CNN reported that three trains were involved—the two passenger trains, plus a goods train. The Howrah Superfast Express derailed and smashed into The Coromandel Express, railway authorities said in a statement, according to Reuters. Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena tweeted that more than 200 ambulances were dispatched to the scene, and he estimated the death toll to be around 80 and rising. “Distressed by the train accident in Odisha,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter. “In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon.”