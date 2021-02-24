Tiger Woods’ Crash ‘Purely an Accident’: L.A. County Sheriff
‘NOT A CRIME’
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he doesn’t expect any charges against Tiger Woods after he crashed his car crash on Tuesday morning, leaving his legs and feet seriously injured. During a press conference on Instagram Live, Villanueva said there was no evidence of Woods being under the influence at the scene. As far as investigators can tell, the crash was an accident, Villanueva said, adding, “An accident is not a crime. They do happen, unfortunately.”
He also revealed that the downhill curve where Woods crashed is notoriously dangerous for drivers. Between January 2020 and Tuesday there were 13 accidents, four of them with injuries, along that stretch of road, he said.
Villanueva said on Tuesday that Woods was traveling at “a relatively greater speed than normal.” But authorities are yet to pull any data from the vehicle’s black box, which could provide further information about the exact speed. It will be up to traffic investigators to get a search warrant to seize phone records and other information as they look into the circumstances surrounding the crash. The golf star underwent “a long surgical procedure” on Tuesday.