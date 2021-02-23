Tiger Woods Pulled From Wreckage of Serious Car Crash in L.A.

Golf star Tiger Woods was pulled from the twisted wreckage of a car crash early Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Woods’ car was traveling through the Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes neighborhoods, near Long Beach, at about 7:12 a.m. PT when his car crashed and rolled over. He was the sole occupant, the sheriff’s department said.

The car sustained such major damage that crews needed to use “jaws of life” machinery to pry open the wreck and pull him out.

Footage aired on MSNBC showed the badly damaged car lying on a grassy hill several feet from the roadway.

Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg told The Daily Beast in a statement that Woods suffered multiple leg injuries in the single-car crash. “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support,” he said.

Just two days ago, Woods had said he hoped to play in the Masters in seven weeks but he was recovering from back surgery after persistent back issues for years.

The 45-year-old underwent his fourth microdiscectomy procedure, to remove abnormal disc material, and his fifth back surgery in late December.