Titanic Submarine Passenger’s Cambridge College Criticized for Party Theme
‘SHOCKED’
A Cambridge University college once attended by the British billionaire who vanished during a dive to the wreck of the Titanic has been criticized for throwing an underwater exploration-themed party on Wednesday night. Hamish Harding was one of five people on board the Titan submersible that disappeared over the weekend and has still not been found as of Thursday. Pembroke College, which Harding attended in the 1980s, reportedly went ahead with its “Into the Depths” ball nevertheless. The shindig was advertised with a diver’s helmet and involved students singing sea shanties. One student told The Telegraph they were “incredibly shocked” by the “unsettling” choice of theme. The ball’s official website, which has since been taken down, reportedly posted a statement saying the theme was “chosen many months ago,” adding: “If we could change it now, we would.”