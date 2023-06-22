Titanic Submarine Believed to Have Entered Final Hour of Oxygen

The desperate search for the submersible that disappeared during a trip to the wreck of the Titanic reached a grim milestone Thursday morning as the point at which the vessel’s supply of oxygen was projected to run out comes to pass.

The Titan submersible, which began its doomed descent on Sunday, was designed to offer a life support system of “96 hours for 5 crew,” according to the OceanGate Expeditions website. It’s possible that the passengers on board the vessel took action to reduce their oxygen consumption, potentially extending the timeframe for their rescue, but the time was originally expected to expire at 5:00 AM. A U.S. Coast Guard spokeswoman told NBC News on Wednesday that the oxygen was forecast to have been used up by 7:08 AM ET on Thursday.

It’s not yet clear if the crew is considered lost even as new specialized vessels and equipment raced to the vast active search area in the Atlantic Ocean.

Late Wednesday, an advanced remote-operated craft called the Victor 6000 was scheduled to arrive to join the international fleet involved in the hunt. The unmanned robot craft is capable of reaching depths of up to 20,000 feet—deeper than anything else previously involved in the search effort—but experts suggested that Titan would probably already have to have been located for the new asset to make a difference before the oxygen window expired.

An unconfirmed report on Thursday suggested two vehicles had already been lost during the search as they attempted to dive lower than the 9,800-foot limit for which they were designed.

People involved in the mission have also not publicly disclosed if the 22ft Titan is believed to be on the surface, somewhere in the middle of the water column, or trapped 12,500 feet down, the depth of the Titanic wreck. Rescuers have confirmed that “banging noises” have been detected in the roughly 10,000 square mile search area, and that those noises were heard on both Tuesday and Wednesday, but experts are not sure what the sounds are.

U.S. Coast Guard Capt Jamie Frederick said Wednesday that search teams “have to remain optimistic and hopeful” and discussed the possibility of the mission pivoting to assume that the crew have been lost. “There are a lot of factors you have to consider. After considering all those factors, sometimes you’re in a position where you have to make a tough decision,” he said. “We’re not there yet.”

He also said that eventuality would be discussed with the crew’s families “long before” it was revealed publicly.

The crew of Titan have been confirmed as Hamish Harding, a British billionaire, along with Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his teenage son, Suleman. OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and French Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet are also on board.

Some experts have hoped that the professional experience of Nargeolet, a veteran of the French Navy who has taken part in dozens of previous dives to the Titanic, would have been useful to the crew in maximizing their chances of survival. Moving as little as possible could help to conserve oxygen, for example.

But the terror of the situation in which the crew found themselves, if indeed they have spent the past several days still conscious trapped in the craft, could itself foreshorten their supply of breathable air. A deep-water rescue expert previously told The Daily Beast that rising anxiety leads to an increased breathing rate, in turn causing a faster depletion of oxygen.

Even in the event of the Titan having returned to the surface, the craft’s particular design and safety provisions—which have come under intense scrutiny this week—mean oxygen supply is still a concern. The hatch is bolted shut from the outside, such that the crew would have no way of opening it themselves.

If, however, the submersible is stuck at the depths of the Titanic, temperature is also a factor affecting chances of the crew’s survival. Nargeolet previously said that the cold would be “the real problem” if a submersible became trapped at the wreck. “After a while, you die because of the cold, which is not a bad way to die because you fall in sleep and you don’t suffer, in this case,” he said.

There are other disturbing scenarios which may have explained Titan’s loss of contact. “If there was any kind of hull breach, the occupants would succumb to the ocean in a near instant, given the more than 5,500 pounds per square inch (PSI) pressure exerted by the ocean at the depth of 3,800m, which is 380 times the air pressure at the surface,” said Nicolai Roterman, deep-sea ecologist and lecturer in marine biology at the University of Portsmouth in the U.K.

“Another equally unpleasant possibility is fire,” Roterman added. “The air in deep-sea submersibles can be enriched in oxygen, which could increase the risk and intensity of fire. Often petroleum-based makeup and skin creams are prohibited in deep-sea dives owing to the fire risk. Even without oxygen enrichment, any fire would incapacitate the occupants quickly in such a confined space.”

Even as time runs out to potentially save the crew, there is still no sign of Titan. The search continues.