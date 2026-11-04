NO BRAINER Top Cognitive Doctor Warns of Post-Election Trump Meltdown The embattled president, 80, faces a lame-duck future. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

An embittered and increasingly isolated Donald Trump will become more erratic and dangerous as he confronts the prospect of spending his final two years in office as a lame-duck president, a top cognitive doctor has warned.

With Republicans suffering a midterm wipeout and the president’s grip on his party slipping, clinical psychologist Vincent Greenwood has raised alarms about how Trump would react as the dust settles on Tuesday’s elections.

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WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 03: U.S. President Donald Trump shouts at members of the media as he returns to the White House on October 03, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump traveled to Florida earlier in the day. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) Win McNamee/Getty Images

“I’m worried, frankly,” Greenwood, the director of the Washington Center for Cognitive Therapy, told the Daily Beast.

“I’m afraid we can count on his impulsive nature. I’m afraid we can count on his remorselessness.”

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Greenwood, who has conducted more than 1,700 psychological evaluations and has been studying Trump for years, believes the president is a clinical psychopath whose personality is characterized by three particularly destructive traits: impulsivity, remorselessness and an intense drive to dominate.

The 80-year-old has already signaled how he wants to govern in the aftermath of a blue wave, declaring he would become “Mr. Veto” to thwart the Democrats’ agenda.

U.S. President Donald Trump. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

He has also considered striking Iran again, with reports before the election that the Pentagon had drawn up various military options, such as using the enormous MOAB—“the Mother of All bombs.”

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But the prospect of subpoenas, congressional hearings, and investigations into everything from his administration’s conduct to its spending and political vendettas could leave Trump increasingly frustrated and politically cornered, while he blames others for his “loss of status,” Greenwood said.

And while most people might feel humiliation, guilt or shame after such a defeat, he was not wired that way, he added.

“It’s just not in his psychological makeup to reflect on his own possible mistakes or fallibilities,” Greenwood said.

“Most of us might feel humiliation or shame, but the clinical psychopath is absent from those feelings. He’s hardwired to blame others.”

The blame was pointed in all directions in the wake of Tuesday’s electoral rout, in which Democrats flipped both the House and Senate, largely by winning traditional GOP strongholds.

Talarico roared to victory in Texas, flipping a seat that had been red since 1988. Joel Angel Juarez/Joel Angel Juarez/Reuters

In Texas, James Talarico beat Trump’s scandal-plagued candidate Ken Paxton; in Georgia, Democratic star Jon Ossoff beat MAGA candidate Mike Collins; in South Carolina, Democrats pulled off an upset against Darline Graham; and in Kansas, pastor Adam Hamilton beat Mike Rogers.

Others also blamed the president and his top allies for the political earthquake as voters raged over cost of living pressures, the Iran war, government corruption and Trump’s bizarre obsession with vanity projects.

Among the president’s allies are Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, and “human printer” Natalie Harp.

Indeed, as the results came in on Tuesday night, Trump was holed up in White House as Harp screened his calls.

Asked to what extent those in his orbit should bear some culpability for the president’s behaviors, Greenwood replied: “It’s all really within his psychology. He went out of his way to select people who would behave like that around him.

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“The arrogance of this disorder is hardwired: so in the first term, I think he just eventually got rid of people who didn’t do what he wanted, and in the second term, he just bypassed that by selecting people who would not challenge him in any way.

“It’s undesirable that people are reinforcing that, but that’s not really a significant factor.”

According to Greenwood, he is who he is—“and we should all be worried.”

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