LAST STRAW Trump Suffers Final Humiliation as His Most Hated Dem Claims Victory Abdul El-Sayed becomes America’s first Muslim senator. Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Donald Trump’s extraordinary fear campaign against Abdul El-Sayed has spectacularly backfired, with the Democrat he called a “jihadist” claiming victory in Michigan.

El-Sayed took the stage around 1:30 am on Wednesday to declare that he had defeated Trump-backed candidate Mike Rogers. His victory was confirmed later by the Associated Press, which called the race for the progressive with 85 percent of the votes counted.

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Rebecca Cook/Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

“You may have noticed I always say Insha’Allah or God willing whenever the outcome of this race was mentioned. But today, tonight, we can turn that Inshallah into a Alhamdulillah,” he said, before explaining: “For the right-wing ops, that just means, Praise be to God.”

The win makes El-Sayed the first Muslim elected to the Senate—despite a MAGA scare campaign and Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens’ controversial decision to endorse Rogers rather than backing her party’s nominee.

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Trump and Rogers have made El-Sayed’s identity the focus of their stump speeches, with the president calling him a jihadist and suggesting El-Sayed would “have to go through a metal detector before he’s allowed to go into the Senate.”

Haley Stevens decision to endorse the Trump-backed Mike Rogers did not appear to sway voters. SOPA Images/Dominic Gwinn/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Republicans had hoped the attacks would mobilize conservative voters and make El-Sayed toxic in a state that Trump won in 2024.

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But the result suggests the scare tactics failed to land with voters, even as the race became increasingly bitter.

The victory is also an extraordinary vindication for El-Sayed after Steven’s 11th-hour betrayal.

On Sunday, the Democratic congresswoman, who has been backed by establishment figures such as Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, appeared at a Black church with Rogers and declared she would endorse him.

The move outraged Democrats and could lead to her being expelled from the party. She posted an 890-word explanation on X entitled “The Decisions We Make,” doubling down on her decision.

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“My decision to withdraw my endorsement of Abdul El-Sayed and support Mike Rogers has angered many Democrats. I understand why,” Stevens wrote. “But it was not impulsive, and it was not made for me by anyone else. It was a decision of conscience.”

Rogers was backed in campaign rallies by President Donald Trump. BBrendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

The endorsement also galvanized Democrats, with El-Sayed raking in $2.4 million on Sunday, his best fundraising day of the 2026 cycle so far.

Speaking on Tuesday, Rogers said he was feeling “really good about where we are today.”

Asked how he viewed the Democrats’ reaction to Stevens’ endorsement, he said that he had “never seen such viciousness” and added: “I think that speaks to what the modern Democratic Party is.”

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