Karl Rove said Trump has been “played as a fool” by the Russian leader.

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GOP kingmaker Karl Rove has blasted Donald Trump over his eyebrow-raising relationship with Vladimir Putin.

Rove, 75, the mastermind strategist behind George W. Bush’s two White House victories, dialed into The Brian Kilmeade Show on Fox News Radio on Wednesday evening to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war.

Rove told Kilmeade that Putin appears to have wrapped Donald Trump around his finger, warning that the Russian leader is no friend of the president or the U.S.

Karl Rove said on Fox News that Vladimir Putin has outmaneuvered President Donald Trump. FOX NEWS

Kilmeade, 61, played Rove an audio recording of Donald Trump calling Putin “my friend” in a meeting in China last week.

“I hope this is all just sort of cosmetic because Putin has played Donald Trump,” Rove said. “The wise, wily New York real estate tycoon has been played as a fool by, by Vladimir Putin.”

Putin and Trump met on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen on Nov. 19, ahead of the first-ever trilateral meeting between the two leaders and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

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“Look, remember, this guy spent his entire career before becoming the leader of Russia in espionage,” Rove continued. “And his job was to figure out the weakness of an opponent and go for it.”

Rove said Putin appeared to have the U.S. President “wound around his finger.”

“I hope to God that that’s not true, because this is an enemy of America. This is somebody who would like to subject Europe to Russian domination which would be averse to our economy and our political and economic needs... I hope that when he says ‘he’s my friend,’ it’s diplomatic speak for, you know, we’ve got to find a way to get along,” Rove said. “But he is not the president’s friend, and he’s not the friend of the United States of America.”

George W. Bush, accompanied by senior advisor Karl Rove, at the White House in 2006. Pool/Getty Images

Leaked Kremlin data reveals more than 700,000 Russians have died since the invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. The estimate, by independent Russian news outlets Meduza and Mediazona, drew on Rosstat data that hackers sympathetic to Kyiv leaked to reporters, The Hill reported. An estimate released in July suggests Ukraine has also lost some 150,000 troops.

Rove argued that Russia’s economy “is hurting” and “on the edge,” and praised Ukraine’s ability to strike far from its territory as “extraordinary,” including what he called the singling out of the attack on a Russian corvette docked in Benghazi, Libya.

Karl Rove, a senior adviser to former President George W. Bush, was one of the architects of the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.