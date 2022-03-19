Truman Capote, a Cyanide Pill, and a Shocking High Society Murder

HBO show The Gilded Age is an entertaining romp of extravagant houses, decadent gowns, and deliciously catty behavior. It’s fun to watch, but there’s something about it that feels too high gloss, not quite real. It’s Hollywood’s interpretation of New York high society in the late 19th century—magnified, zhuched up, and distilled to only the best lines.

That’s what I thought, at least, until I began to research what Life Magazine called “the shooting of the century.” The gowns may have gotten a little less voluptuous and a little more scandalous (Agnes van Rhijn would be horrified by the amount of leg shown), the transportation added a whole new level of “horse” power, and the world of the famously rich had become ever so slightly bigger and more connected, but the behavior of America’s highest social class in the 1950s—well, that remained snobby and scandalous.

The year was 1955 and the characters in this story are 40-year-old Ann Woodward, a woman of dubious origin (read: low class who once performed on—gasp—the stage) and the affluent man she “ensnared” into marriage against his family’s wishes, the 35-year-old Billy Woodward. On the night of October 30, the police were called to an emergency in a tony neighborhood of Oyster Bay, Long Island. When they busted into the mansion, they found Ann on the ground, shotgun nearby, cradling the body of her naked and dead husband.