There’s a scene in Years and Years, Russell T. Davies’ brilliant drama set in the near future (so brilliant it feels, every day in real life, that events overtake it), in which the character Rosie (Ruth Madeley) looks on in wonderment at Emma Thompson’s right-wing demagogue, Vivienne Rook. It is before Rook has fully risen to terrifying power. She is just a clever loudmouth, “saying the unsayable” as such trash merchants like to market themselves as they simultaneously stir the mob and build their brands.

Rosie watches Rook, a wide smile on her face. Rosie knows that Rook’s views are extreme, but people like her have such a way of saying them that makes it feel impossible to turn away. Davies’ point is how easy it can be to go from transfixed to voting booth—as Donald Trump proved. Extremity, the voicing of extremity, is the snacky basis of the seduction.

And so it is with this summer’s stupidest debate: the state of New York. I have read, with the same creeping smile as Rosie had looking at Vivienne Rook, the thoughts of James Altucher who left New York City, the apocalypse apparently nipping at his heels; and then Jerry Seinfeld’s rejoinder, telling Altucher that he was a “whimpering putz,” and that New York would be fine; New York would return to its New Yorkiness.