THE WAR IS OVER? Trump, 80, Called Out After Fox News Interview Backfires Even Hannity’s softball interview did not go well for the president.

Donald Trump has been called out bragging about his “soft war” with Iran on the same day news broke that U.S. strikes on the country have resumed.

After winding up his campaign rallies, the 80-year-old president phoned in to speak to his friend Sean Hannity on Monday night after 9 p.m.

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The softball Fox News interview began with Trump telling Hannity this was his final interview before the midterm elections, stating, “I’m shutting it down after your show.”

Donald Trump phones in to Sean Hannity's Fox News show. Fox News

He quickly changed his mind. “I think I’m doing Fox & Friends tomorrow morning actually, but essentially I’m shutting it down now,” he said. “We’ll see. We’ve had a great presidency, we’ve had a great two years.”

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A fawning Hannity then said, “I’m going to scroll through a list of your accomplishments,” before eventually asking Trump if he could “assure” Americans his war on Iran would end soon.

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After mentioning Venezuela and Greenland, Trump mentioned Pickaxe Mountain, a site linked to Iran’s nuclear program.

Donald Trump went old school to phone in to Fox News. Fox News

“We might have to go after Pickaxe, but that’s not a big deal, literally, we can do that in one hour, soon as we want, any time we want,” Trump said, before claiming Iran’s military was “gone.”

The aging president then attempted to downplay the conflict, which has so far seen 23 American service members killed.

“What’s a war? A war is fighting... When was the last time you saw us fighting with them?” Trump asked a silent Hannity. “We go months and months, we talk... When was the last time we fired at... this isn’t a war, this is a very soft war.”

Trump added, “But this isn’t, like, a war that’s going on.... It could happen if they don’t make a deal, but they want to make a deal very badly... We can end it at any time. If I can make a deal I’d rather do it, save a lot of lives... but this isn’t war.”

After more rambling, Trump concluded by saying, “This is not much of a war, Sean, because there hasn’t been shooting for months.”

Earlier on Monday, Trump had used the past tense, telling reporters, “We had a war with Iran. We won. I don’t know if you even call it a war because we haven’t been doing any fighting for months.”

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However, despite Trump’s claims of no shooting for months, a U.S. official confirmed that America had conducted strikes on some Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, on the eve of the midterm elections.

The U.S. struck Iran’s Qeshm Island, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal on Monday evening, citing American officials who revealed Washington has quietly conducted a series of attacks against Iranian targets in past weeks.

An official told the Journal that the Trump administration had attempted to avoid looking like it is gearing up to resume a full-scale war against Iran, while others claimed the strikes were defensive measures to curb Iran’s ability to threaten commercial vessels using the Strait of Hormuz.

Qeshm Island as seen on a map. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

On Monday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired a surface-to-air missile at a U.S. jet fighter, which fired back in self-defense, officials told the Journal. On the same day in a separate incident, U.S. forces intercepted an IRGC missile that had originated from Qeshm, with a U.S. official saying it was targeting commercial shipping.

Iranian state television reported that explosions were heard on Qeshm Island, which is at the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz and is home to a large underground missile site, according to the Associated Press.

They cited an U.S. official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, as saying that “Iranians using surface-to-air missiles against U.S. assets” had been targeted.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and Central Command for comment.

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