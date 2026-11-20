It left one person begging him to “stay away from my glorious sport.”

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Donald Trump has made a mortifying public error in one of his Truth Social blasts, before scrambling to fix it.

The president granted a posthumous pardon to Cincinnati Reds player and manager Pete Rose, who was convicted in 1990 of federal tax felonies and served five months in prison. He had pleaded guilty to two felony counts of filing false federal income tax returns.

Trump heaped praise on Rose as he pardoned him for those crimes two years after his death, but made a glaring mistake that was swiftly picked up on by the public.

Rose does have the most career hits of all time. Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

“I have just given a Complete and Total Pardon to the Late, Great Pete Rose, a true Baseball SUPERSTAR & LEGEND, whose record of 4,256 Hits in a Season will never be broken,” he said.

Unfortunately for Trump, Rose did not make 4,256 hits in a season—he made that number over his entire 24-season career.

The record for hits in one season is far lower at 262, set by Seattle Mariners outfielder Ichiro Suzuki in 2004.

The post was later updated to say “whose record of 4,256 Career Hits will never be broken,” but it was too late.

Truth Social

“4256 hits in a single season would be 26.3 hits per game... which would be difficult to achieve,” said writer and former U.S. Army Special Forces officer Mike Nelson in a post on X.

“4,256 hits in a season would definitely be a record that would never be broken if it was a real thing that happened,” said CNN’s chief domestic correspondent, Phil Mattingly.

“OMG I didn’t even SEE this… @EggerDC did… In Trump’s pardon of Pete Rose HE THINKS ROSE GOT 4,256 HITS IN A SEASON,” said Liberal political commentator and former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann, acknowledging the Bulwark’s White House Correspondent Andrew Egger.

Trump said he planned to pardon him last year. John Sommers Ii/REUTERS

“This mf thought Pete got 4256 in a single season😭😭😭,” wrote one baseball fan on the same app. “Please stay away from my glorious sport you stupid pos😭😭😭.”

“In addition, Pete played 3,562 career games (Highest Ever!), had 1,314 Runs batted in, 160 Home Runs, a .303 Batting Average, was a 17x All-Star, 3x World Series Champion, NL MVP, World Series MVP, NL Rookie of the Year, 2x Recipient of the Gold Glove Award, Silver Slugger Award, Roberto Clemente Award, 3x NL batting champion and, just like the Great Roger Clemens, who won 354 games, was treated terribly by Major League Baseball in not allowing him to go into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Politics, I guess!” Trump’s breathless announcement continued.

He came clean in his 2004 book. Peter Morgan/REUTERS

Rose was also declared permanently ineligible for baseball amid accusations that he had bet on games the Reds were playing in.

He had denied the 1989 allegation for decades until he finally came clean in his 2004 book My Prison Without Bars.

It meant he couldn’t be inducted into the Hall of Fame during his lifetime, although this was repealed after he died in 2024 at age 83. He will be eligible for induction in December 2027. He was inducted into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame in 2016.

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Trump first said he intended to pardon Rose in the spring of last year, although the timeline seemed to get warped.

“Over the next few weeks I will be signing a complete pardon of Pete Rose, who shouldn’t have been gambling on baseball, but only bet on his team winning,” said on Truth Social at the time.

“He never betted against himself, or the other team. He had the most hits, by far, in baseball history, and won more games than anyone in sports history.”