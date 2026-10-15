THANKS FOR THE MEMORIES Trump, 80, Claims ‘Genius’ Status for Remembering Five Words The president went into graphic detail about his intelligence.

President Donald Trump has declared himself a “frickin’ genius” for being able to remember five simple words.

Trump, 80, made the bold claim during a rally in Bullhead City, Arizona, on Wednesday as he continues to attempt to rustle up support ahead of the midterms.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of his rambling, near-eight-minute rant, Trump repeatedly bragged about his own intelligence.

President Donald Trump declared himself a "genius." Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The president began his bizarre monologue by slamming Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, who is polling 17 points ahead of Republican Andy Biggs in a poll conducted by HighGround between October 6th to 8th.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump stated that Democrat Hobbs is “a low IQ individual in my opinion.”

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

He added, “That’s only my opinion, but remember, I’m the only one that took the test. You know, I took the aptitude test, or whatever the hell they call it.”

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs was shaded by Trump. Rebecca Noble/REUTERS

Trump then appeared to begin to throw his own supporters under the bus. “There are few people in this audience that can...,” before quickly stating, “Once you get past the first question, which is quite easy, they show you a lion, a bear, a giraffe and a snake. And they say, ‘Which one is the lion?’ Joe Biden was unable to answer that particular...”

After listing the details of a mathematical equation he claims he got right, he continued to ramble about the contents of the test, saying he was given five words, which he had to repeat, “preferably in order” to get “extra points.”

“What they don’t say is, at the end of the test, a half hour later, they do it again. So you don’t know that,” Trump said, stating that the five words were ‘hat,’ ‘hair,’ ‘logo,’ ‘white’ and ‘black.’

President Donald Trump prepares to drop his five words. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“Now, a half hour goes by, they’ve asked you 25, 30 other questions,” Trump said, then stated he was asked to repeat the five words again, in order.

Trump again repeated the five simple words in order, saying he was told, “‘Holy s---, nobody can do that.’ When I tell the fake news about that, ‘Oh, that’s so easy.’ Very few people can do that. They say very few people can do it, but almost none can do them in order, like that.”

He added, “But I can. You know why? ‘Cause I’m a frickin’ genius, that’s why.”

President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona, October 14, 2026. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Five minutes later, Trump was still bragging. “I like the idea of taking tests,” he said, repeating “the first questions are easy.” He claimed that beyond question 15, “It’s very hard, very few people can get it. One doctor said, ‘I’ve never had anybody get them all right.’ I got them right three times.”

The president had not finished, insisting he did not know the doctors who were testing him, and claimed, “Probably half of them are Democrat. They’d love to see me do badly.”

Six minutes in, Trump was still talking about how “hard” the test is. “I took it once, I aced it. I took it again, I aced it. I took it fairly recently, my last physical, I aced it.”

Trump had his last physical exam in May at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Trump on his way back to the White House from Walter Reed. Kylie Cooper/Reuters

The president said the media reaction to him taking three tests saw him tell his doctor, “‘I’m never taking it again.’”

After nearly eight minutes, Trump finally finished his thought, repeating, “Katie Hobbs would not do well in the cognitive test... Katie Hobbs would do very poorly, and she’s a very terrible governor.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register