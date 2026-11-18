WAR ON CHRISTMAS! Trump, 80, Derails in Speech to World Leader Talking Xmas You have Donald Trump to thank for still having Christmas.

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President Donald Trump derailed his speech to a world leader after seemingly being distracted by the shiny things around him.

Trump, 80, was guest of honor at a lunch in Manila on Wednesday to celebrate a new trade deal signed with Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

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However, during his speech, Trump veered off script after noticing the festive decor at the Malacañang Palace in Manila.

Donald Trump had Christmas on his mind. Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

While talking about the “common interests” that America and the Philippines share, Trump read from his script about “the beautiful Christmas decorations”—before starting to freestyle.

“Christmas is such a big part of the Philippines,” Trump said. “I came in and I said ‘Wow, that’s really something,’” presumably referring to the festive flowers and Christmas trees in the room, including behind his lunch table.

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Other Christmas trees covered with lights were placed around the diners at the banquet.

Donald Trump was impressed by the Christmas decorations at the Malacañang Palace in Manila. Rolex dela Pena/via REUTERS

“They didn’t talk about taking Christmas away,” Trump noted.

He then turned his attention to America and said, “You know in our country, they said, ‘Let’s not use Christmas anymore.’ In 2016, we ended that. That was ended.”

He added, “But they treat Christmas with great love and respect in the Philippines. Decorations displayed throughout this palace and all of Manila show that.”

Trump’s Christmas flashback was a rare return to the ‘woke’ issues that helped him win his first presidential campaign a decade ago.

At the time, corporations were trying out a more inclusive or religiously neutral approach, with greetings like “Happy Holidays” rather than “Merry Christmas.” Conservatives took that as a war on Christmas.

The Trumps getting festive in 2025. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Then-President Barack Obama was called out by the New York Post for not having the word “Christmas” on his Christmas cards, even though he regularly used the word and in 2015 tweeted “Merry Christmas, and happy holidays to you and yours.”

Trump said at the annual lighting of the White House Christmas tree in 2017, “I told you that we would be saying Merry Christmas again, right?”

That year, during his Twitter era, Trump posted, “People are proud to be saying Merry Christmas again. I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our cherished and beautiful phrase. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!!”

First lady Melania Trump welcomed the White House Christmas Tree with a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance last year. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

During a Newsmax interview in 2023, Trump said getting “Happy Holidays” replaced by “Merry Christmas” was part of his initial presidential campaign.

“The country had started with this ‘woke’ culture, and it was embarrassing for stores to say ‘Merry Christmas.’ When I started campaigning, I said: ‘You’re going to say Merry Christmas again.’ And now people are saying it.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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