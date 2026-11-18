SYSTEM ERROR Trump Sends in Top Goon to Clean Up His Tech Meltdown Mess One of Trump’s closest allies made a surprise appearance in front of the cameras.

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio has made an unexpected appearance trying to clean up President Trump’s mess after a series of tech meltdowns.

Over the last week, America has battled technical glitches, including Thursday’s Microsoft shutdown, which left users unable to access email for over 24 hours, and Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stop, which caused travel mayhem with flights canceled across the country.

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A banking outage on Monday also left customers unable to access their accounts. It’s raised concerns about the growing impact of technology outages and the lack of answers from the president and his administration.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to the press in Manila on November 18, 2026. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Trump casually dismissed fears over the increasing number of tech outages during his trip to the Philippines on Tuesday.

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“It’s life, it’s life,” the president told reporters. “When you’re big and powerful, and you have all the money, things like that happen. It’s fine.”

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Later on Tuesday, Rubio, who is traveling with Trump, surprised reporters when he “appeared unexpectedly in Manila to take questions,” according to the Associated Press.

Rubio attempted to placate fears, saying there was “zero evidence” that the outages were due to “nefarious actors, with cyber hackers, with criminals, with another nation-state, with a malign actor of any kind.”

Donald Trump said tech failures were nothing to be worried about. Aaron Favila/via REUTERS

Rubio also claimed all the individual outages were “distinct” from each other and “different in their causation.”

The 55-year-old did acknowledge it was “unsettling” for Americans to see reports day after day of some technical failures. “We get it. In our own lives, we see it the same way,” he said.

Rubio was asked repeatedly if AI may have “played a role” in the tech malfunctions, insisting “every major company or entity in the United States has a full-scale cybersecurity team in place,” and that tech issues are “not new... you’ve seen reports of that in the past.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio prepares to speak to the media at the Solaire hotel in Paranaque, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 18, 2026. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

But he later deflected to the companies and departments affected, saying, “In terms of the role that AI might have played in it, I don’t want to speculate on it, because again, every one of these instances is distinct and unique.”

New York Times White House correspondent, Tyler Pager, told CNN it is “striking” that Secretary of State Rubio—rather than Trump, or Vice President J.D. Vance, who remains in Washington—was left to face questions about the tech mess.

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“It’s unclear exactly how he became the face of the administration’s response, and not the president or the Vice President... Or a press secretary, because there is none at this moment,” he told Anderson Cooper.

Pager suggested sources in the White House told him they are also confused about the government’s response to the outages, and seeking answers.

He also suggested Rubio’s appearance in Manila was “noteworthy,” especially in a moment where there is “open conversation about who may succeed Donald Trump in 2028.”

“To put him on this stage and elevate him at this critical moment is definitely an interesting decision,” he said.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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