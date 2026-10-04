Trump, 80, Rages About Being Ignored in Wild Morning Tirade

Donald Trump has turned on his conservative friends at Fox News for not fawning over him enough.

The 80-year-old president raged about Fox & Friends on Truth Social in a 279-word tirade after the Sunday morning show—and quickly escalated to threats of the network’s demise.

“Sad to see that Fox & Friends (Sunday) is not covering our packed house and incredibly enthusiastic (beyond!) Rally that took place in Ohio last night, or the ones in Alabama, Texas, or Oklahoma over the past two days,” Trump began.

Trump accused Fox of going in the same direction as 'fake news' media. Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

The president continued to celebrate his “sold out” southern rallies—despite photos from inside the arenas showing empty seats and tumbleweed—which were “absolutely phenomenal, better than ever!”

“It’s the old undercurrent at FoxNews!” Trump raged. “Other networks are reporting about these Rallies, and really positively, like ‘crazy!’”

The screen-obsessed octogenarian then stated that he’d stopped watching Fox News “right now,” and that his MAGA supporters would quickly follow his lead.

“Fox spends more time talking to Communists, Socialists, and Dumocrats, often without rebuttal, and MAGA is not, to put it mildly, happy,” he said.

The president claimed that Fox wasn't showing how 'phenomenal' his ill-attended southern rallies have been. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Complaining about the presence of “stupid” Democrat strategist Jessica Tarlov on the station and last month’s firing of ever-loyal Maria Bartiromo, Trump again predicted the end of Fox News.

“Cover our ‘happenings,’ and not the opposition to Greatness for America, or FoxNews will soon have the ratings of FAKE NEWS CNN or MSNOW (MSDNC).

“Remember, Fox tried this act once before, and almost went out of business (and always right before an election!). That can happen again!” he concluded.

Trump’s turn against Fox News comes as the latest move in a paranoid crusade against the media for “bad PR” against him.

The president’s ban on “fake news” outlets CNN, Politico and MS NOW—with whom Fox News, ABC, CBS, and NBC stood in solidarity—was lifted by a federal judge ruling on September 24.

Countering his 'bad public relations,' Trump has hired Beni Rae Harmony (left) to join the White House press team. @trendityidaholiving/Instagram

Now, his administration is seeking to reinstate the ban through an October 2 court filing.

Meanwhile, Trump has another plan to reshape the coverage: hiring a very on-message new White House assistant press secretary