'I NEED IT' Trump Admits He Takes Medicine for Psychological Reason The president said he takes a larger dose than his doctors recommend.

President Donald Trump has confessed that he takes an over-the-counter pain medicine for its supposed psychological effects.

Trump, 80, has previously admitted that he takes 325 milligrams of aspirin each day, much more than the recommended 81 milligrams for “cardiac prevention.” He has also said that his doctors have advised that he lower the dosage, but continues taking it.

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Now, the president has admitted that the medication provides him with a sort of mental comfort and he could never stop taking his preferred dose because of that.

Trump said his aspirin routine fulfills him at a psychological level. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

“I take an aspirin a day. I don’t know if it works, but psychologically I need it,” he confessed at an Ohio campaign event.

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“It thins the hell out of your blood, I guess. I don’t know if it works or not, but I’ve been doing it for a long time,” he continued. “And here I am making speeches.”

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He added that his preferred brand is Bayer, calling it the “little yellow,” as he confirmed, “I take the big one.”

“They want me to go down to the 80. I take the 386. I don’t know what the hell it is. It’s a monster,” he added.

“They said, ‘Sir, you don’t need that!’ I said, ‘Do me a favor, I’ve been doing okay for 35 years. Leave me alone,’” he continued.

The president then went on about how he could go onto the smaller dosage, “but it’s tiny; it doesn’t look right.”

He then said hypothetically, “I’ll switch to the little tiny thing, but then something bad will happen, and I’ll say ‘you son of a b---h doctor.’”

Trump rambled for about two minutes about aspirin to a crowd in Ohio. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

He has previously admitted to the Wall Street Journal that he is “a little superstitious” about his use of aspirin, as he has been on this 325 milligrams per day routine for over 25 years.

“They’d rather have me take the smaller one,” Trump told the Journal. “I take the larger one, but I’ve done it for years, and what it does do is it causes bruising.”

“They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart,” he continued. “I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?”

The president has also said that his self-prescribed high dose causes bruising in his hands, which he covers up with makeup daily. The White House meanwhile has claimed that his vigorous handshaking has caused the permanent purple hue on his hands.

Trump applies makeup to conceal bruising, which the White House claims is from handshaking and his Aspirin use. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

The apparent psychological impacts of aspirin on the president come as his second term in office has been plagued by his various ailments.

The Daily Beast has extensively covered Trump’s many health ailments, including his severely bruised hands, his perpetually swollen ankles, a neck rash, his slurred speech, his repeated confusion, as well as his habit of falling asleep in public, combined with his sleepless nights spent rage-posting online.

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